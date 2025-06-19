5 Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

While there is still some uncertainty in the market related to tariffs, the U.S. economy, and a new conflict in the Middle East, now can still be a good time to invest in growth stocks. Investors just need to take a more cautious approach by investing smaller amounts, say $1,000, and then look to add to their positions later if the stocks dip in price.

Let's look at five growth stocks investors might want to begin accumulating shares in right now with a $1,000 initial investment.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the clear leader in powering the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout. With its powerful parallel processing capabilities, Nvidia's graphic processing units (GPUs) have become the main chips used to run AI workloads. Nvidia's real moat isn't its powerful chips, however -- it's CUDA, its proprietary software platform that developers have been trained on for nearly two decades. Over time, Nvidia layered on CUDA X, a collection of AI tools and libraries that make its chips even more efficient for AI tasks.

This combination of dominant hardware and sticky software helped Nvidia capture over 90% of the GPU market in the first quarter. As AI demand surged, Nvidia's data center revenue exploded, growing more than 9x in two years. That momentum shows no signs of slowing. Nvidia's new Blackwell chips are ramping faster than any product in the company's history, and demand for its full-stack AI "factories" continues to accelerate. In addition, it's gaining traction with automakers, offering a second potential growth engine.

While a slowdown in data center spending is a risk, Nvidia remains the best way to invest in the AI infrastructure buildout.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), more commonly known as TSMC, has quietly become one of the most important companies in the world. As the go-to manufacturer for advanced AI chips, it's playing a critical role in the AI infrastructure buildout. While Nvidia designs chips, TSMC is the one actually making them, and few other companies have its capabilities in this area.

TSMC's chip manufacturing expertise is paying off. Efficiently making advanced semiconductors at scale is a difficult business that requires not only manufacturing expertise but also technological know-how. Chips for high-performance computing now make up nearly 60% of TSMC's business, and demand remains strong.

TSMC continues to work closely with key customers like Nvidia to expand future capacity, which should help extend its lead. There are some near-term margin pressures from its U.S. fab ramp-up, but the company is already raising prices to help offset that and looks poised to be a long-term AI winner.

3. Pinterest

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has undergone a meaningful transformation over the past few years. The company has embraced AI and leaned into making the platform more shoppable, which is starting to pay off. Engagement is up, average revenue per user (ARPU) is improving, and the company is finally starting to better monetize its massive international user base through the help of a partnership with Alphabet's Google.

The company's turnaround is a direct result of its new AI solutions, both on the front end and back end. Pinterest has invested heavily in AI-driven personalization, visual search, and recommendation systems, all of which are helping improve user engagement. Meanwhile, on the back end, its Performance+ solution integrates AI tools and automation to help advertisers run more effective campaigns and improve conversions.

While the company is not immune to an economic and ad market slowdown, with a huge user base and growing momentum, Pinterest has strong upside in front of it.

4. Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) continues to be one of the biggest winners from the explosive growth in GLP-1 drugs. Last quarter, its Mounjaro and Zepbound drugs drove a combined $6.1 billion in revenue, with Zepbound surging from just $517 million a year ago to $2.3 billion. The momentum behind GLP-1s shows no signs of slowing, and Lilly's expanding international rollout of Mounjaro should keep that trend intact.

The bigger story for Lilly, though, could be orforglipron. The company's next-generation, oral GLP-1 drug cleared its first phase 3 trial and showed promising weight loss results. The drug has a couple of important advantages over most other GLP-1 drugs on the market. The first is that it is an oral medication, while the most effective GLP-1 weight loss drugs currently on the market are all injectables requiring a needle. Unlike injectable drugs, it also doesn't require injectable pens or need cold storage. So not only will the drug benefit from patients preferring pills to injections, but it's also easier to manufacture, ship, and scale.

While pricing pressure from pharmacy benefit managers is a risk, Lilly's pipeline, strong GLP-1 portfolio, and manufacturing scale position it well for continued strong growth.

5. e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is entering a new phase of growth following its $1 billion acquisition of Rhode, the skincare and cosmetics brand launched by Hailey Bieber. The deal gives e.l.f. a fast-growing, premium-priced brand that generated $212 million in sales over the past year despite Rhode only selling around 10 products through its website and having limited paid marketing.

The acquisition is well timed, as e.l.f.'s growth cooled in fiscal Q4, with sales up just 4% year over year after surging 40% through the first nine months of the year. Meanwhile, with the majority of its products made in China, it also faces tariff pressures.

That said, the Rhode acquisition should be a powerful growth engine for the company moving forward. With a limited product assortment and distribution, e.l.f. will have a huge opportunity to expand both. Rhode was already set to begin selling its products at Sephora later this year, while e.l.f. has strong relationships with retailers Ulta Beauty and Target.

One of the best times to buy a consumer brand is when it's about to increase its distribution, so this is a great opportunity to buy e.l.f. shares.

