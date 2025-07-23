5 Good Alternatives to Investing in Stocks Right Now

Have you checked your portfolio lately, or are you holding off on taking a peek at the numbers? Despite the ups and downs of the market, traditional investment strategies do require anxiety-riddled maintenance.

It’s no surprise that with tariffs and a volatile economy, the stock market may be making some people nervous right now. While it might seem like stocks are the best and quickest way to earn some extra passive income and meet your investment objectives, there are other methods for investing while the roller-coaster ride of the global markets calms down.

Building your wealth is a long-term game, and finding the best ways to diversify your portfolio may simply be to think outside of the stock market box. There are several types of alternative investments involving more than just stocks and bonds. Here are five great alternative assets to consider.

Alternative Investment 1: Gold

According to Marcus Sturdivant Sr., advisor, managing member and chief compliance officer at The ABC Squared, the best-performing asset so far in 2025 is solid gold. In the game of rock, paper, digital currency, rock seems to be winning with this tried-and-true value tentpole.

“In a turbulence-filled market, a flock to this haven has been undeniable. The asset is being added to central banks around the globe as they reduce their exposure to the U.S. dollar and debt system,” Sturdivant said.

He stated that throughout the year, gold has been trading above its short-term moving average. However, he explained that if this trend breaks, it may show a downward trend in gold. If so, investors could consider taking profits from the record levels gold has hit recently.

Alternative Investment 2: Fixed Annuities

Fixed annuities currently offer an attractive, guaranteed return between 4% and 6% for an extended period, according to PJ Doyle of Anchor Annuity, who said this type of investment isn’t one you can find in the stock market.

“While indexed annuities do protect your principal, you’re still left guessing with caps, participation rates and the multitude of indexes one has to pick from,” Doyle said. “Fixed annuities can guarantee growth over a fixed period. Indexed annuities can only guarantee you won’t lose any of your principal.”

Alternative Investment 3: Real Estate

In Sturdivant’s view, in a market full of prospective buyers who have been waiting for guidance on the direction of rates, investing in real estate is a smart choice at the moment. This creates a slow and steady wealth build, even on a fixed income.

James Francis of Paradigm Asset Management added that, at the moment, real estate is all about debt, not equity. “We aren’t talking about flipping your property here. Real estate debt allows you access to real estate cash flow without the exposure to the fluctuating property values,” Francis said. “These can be structured with downside protection, particularly in multifamily and senior housing, where demand tends to remain stable.”

Alternative Investment 4: Private Credit

Gary Zimmerman, CEO and founder of Max, shared that private credit “is an emerging asset class, but one that’s rapidly growing as private capital steps in to lend where banks can’t or won’t.”

This type of investment may yield higher returns, but be aware that it also carries more risk. “Lending to YouTube content creators, subprime auto buyers or Mexican farmers can generate higher yields, albeit with higher risks and less liquidity than investment grade bonds,” Zimmerman said.

Alternative Investment 5: High-Yield Savings Accounts

When it comes to either money market or high-yield savings accounts, Sturdivant recommends that investors seek out online accounts that do not require a deposit of physical cash, a process he labels as “cumbersome.” Essentially, keeping your money in a mattress or a traditional bank account is leaving the interest you can earn — essentially free money — on the table.

“The tradeoff for a lack of a physical building cost is usually higher returns and rates on high-yield accounts and CDs,” Sturdivant said. “I would not suggest going all cash, but increasing cash and placing it in one of these accounts keeps it safe and earns some interest.”

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

