The 5 Gas-Guzzlers Most Impacted by 2025 Fuel Price Increases

With gas prices increasing, it’s important to be aware of how certain vehicles fuel efficiency will impact your wallet. In fact, one of the fundamental criteria of choosing your next car purchase might need to be the gas mileage.

These are the five gas-guzzlers most impacted by 2025 fuel price increases to help you make an informed decision about your next ride.

Read More: Auto Experts Say Stop Buying These 6 Luxury Cars Immediately

Find Out: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Luxury vehicles pride themselves on speed, with the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport being no exception. While this vehicle is built for aerodynamics, the trade-off is its fuel economy. The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport averages 8 MPG in the city and 13 MPG on the highway. As fuel prices rise, the cost of driving this vehicle also skyrockets. If you’re looking for an affordable luxury vehicle, steer clear of the Chiron Pur Sport.

Lexus LX570

Like the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, the Lexus LX570 is also known for its luxury and low fuel economy. The Lexus LX570 fuel efficiency averages as low as 14 MPG, which means filling up your tank can be costly. While this gas guzzler is the epitome of luxury with its V8 power, the cost of regular travel might not be worth it.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser is built for all terrain types, from sand and gravel to smooth pavement. The trade-off of this power is a lower fuel economy, with an average of 22 MPG in the city and 25 MPG on the highway. Not only can you expect to fill up your tank more often, but the Land Cruiser also takes premium gasoline. Before you purchase a Land Cruiser, be sure the high cost of refueling is worth the features.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee combines comfort, technology and off-road capabilities. Since this vehicle is large, it burns through gas quickly. On average, the Jeep Grand Cherokee gets around 19 MPG in the city and 26 MPG on the highway. The Jeep Grand Cherokee can be expensive to drive, especially on a daily basis.

Dodge Durango

The Dodge Durango has inferior fuel economy, with some models, like the Hellcat, getting as low as 13 miles per gallon. The large, heavy build of the Durango contributes to the lackluster fuel economy. While these factors are essential for the performance of the Durango, expect high gas consumption — higher too depending on what you are loading into the vehicle. Additionally, some models, like the SRT, take 91+ octane, further adding to the cost of filling up your tank.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 5 Gas-Guzzlers Most Impacted by 2025 Fuel Price Increases

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.