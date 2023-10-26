5 Furniture Items Worth Paying More For

If you’re planning to shop for furniture on a budget, it’s important to know where to invest and where to save. While it may be tempting to always choose one of the cheapest options, items with moving parts or that sustain heavy use should be of higher quality (and likely will be more expensive).

However, some furniture items don’t require you to spend as much — especially if they serve secondary roles in your home.

To help you sort it all out before you go shopping, here are five furniture items worth paying more for.

Furniture With Moving Parts

Mel Stutzman, owner of Countryside Amish Furniture, said, “As a general rule of thumb, invest the extra in pieces that involve movement, such as dressers with pull-out drawers, butterfly leaf tables, desks with keyboard trays, etc. If the furniture is poorly constructed, the mechanisms behind the movement will be the first to fail.”

Outdoor Furniture

“Another splurge is outdoor furniture,” Stutzman said. “Spend the extra money up front, and you won’t have to replace your furniture once every few years, furthering your household’s sustainability. After all, outdoor furniture is exposed to all types of extremes such as steady UV rays, rain and wind.”

Stutzman suggested choosing certain materials, like recycled plastic composites, which he said won’t fade or develop mildew but will look like real wood.

Beds

“A good bed relies on a strong support system,” said Jonathan Warshaw, owner of Simple Woodworker. “A sturdy frame and comfortable mattress are crucial for sound sleep. It’s important to have a well-supported frame to prevent the mattress from sagging over time, which could lead to backaches.

“Spending a bit more on a solid frame is a wise investment as it not only enhances sleep quality but also ensures the longevity of the mattress.”

Storage Solutions

“High-quality storage solutions are indeed an investment worth considering,” said Ana Coddington, the lead interior designer for Archival Designs. “The right bookcases, wardrobes or kitchen cabinets can not only drastically enhance the functionality of your space but also add to the aesthetic appeal. Opting for well-crafted, durable pieces can ensure longevity, guaranteeing that these items withstand the test of time and potentially saving you money in the long run.

“So, when it comes to storage solutions, it may be worthwhile to invest a bit more up front for quality and style that will last.”

Sofas

Coddington said your sofa is often the centerpiece of your living room and one of the most used items in your home. She said investing in a high-quality sofa can make a significant impact on both comfort and style.

“A well-made sofa with quality materials and craftsmanship can withstand daily wear and tear while maintaining its shape and support,” she said. “This means you won’t have to replace it as frequently, ultimately saving you money in the long run.”

Furniture Items You Might Not Want To Pay More For

Just as there are pieces of furniture that you might want to spend more on, there are also pieces that you might not want to spend so much on.

Warshaw said tables, whether they are high end or budget friendly, can sustain scratches and dings from everyday use. Before overspending on this item, he said, you should consider the presence of pets, children or others in your household who might be rough on furniture.

Stutzman suggested that shoppers on budgets choose to save on pieces that may not get regular use or simply serve secondary roles.

“This includes end tables, dining buffets, ottomans and nightstands,” he said. “For many households, dining room chairs would fall under such a classification, especially if they tend to eat at a nearby counter on stools. If the dining room table is used semi-infrequently, opting for simpler chairs is a great way to save, especially as they tend to be visually obstructed by the table itself.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.