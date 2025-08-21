The $5 That Fixed My Budget More Than Any App Ever Did

We all love a good money app — budget trackers, expense splitters, even those sleek dashboards that make us feel like financial wizards.

But here’s the truth: No app on your phone is going to magically fix your budget.

What can, though? A simple $5 bill. Yep, just five bucks can do more for your financial health than any shiny fintech tool ever could.

Why? Because it’s not about the app — it’s about building habits, consistency and small wins that actually stick.

GOBankingRates spoke with Andreas Jones, founder and editor of KindaFrugal, to discuss the $5 that fixed his budget more than any app ever did.

Signing Up for a Library Card Was the Game Changer

When he was earlier on in his financial freedom journey, Jones was encouraged to sign up for a library card by a mentor.

“I paid a $5 registration fee to join my local library, but they’re usually free in most cities these days,” Jones said.

At first he didn’t really use it much, but then he realized that he was spending money on personal finance books, courses and online subscriptions.

“The library opened up a world of free resources,” Jones explained. “There were audiobooks, newspapers, magazines and even events led by local community organizations on budgeting and investing.”

Libraries Are Loaded With Free Resources To Boost Your Income

Libraries have databases and software that can teach you about everything from job hunting to launching a small business. These are great ways to boost your income, invest wisely and shape your financial future, said Jones.

If you don’t have access to a computer, you can also use one at the library and start creating spreadsheets and tools to track your money there, too.

“The American Library Association estimates public libraries offer an average of $7 worth of services for every dollar spent on them — this is something that most people don’t realize,” according to Jones.

Investing in Your Local Community Leads to Big Payoff

Jones advised that before you invest in buying apps or personal finance books, see what you can get for free in and around your local community.

“So much of what we think we need to buy is already available for free or at a minimal cost,” he said.

Think beyond libraries, too — don’t forget about your community centers, social media or local workshops.

“Financial knowledge and literacy should never be locked behind a paywall and this small step taught me that,” Jones concluded.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The $5 That Fixed My Budget More Than Any App Ever Did

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.