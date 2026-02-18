5 Financial Transaction Stocks to Watch Despite Elevated Expense Level

The Financial Transaction Services industry is likely to benefit from expanding global trade, rising international travel and growing demand for seamless cross-border payments and remittances. Continued e-commerce growth and a resilient labor market are also sustaining transaction volumes. Yet, persistent inflation and tariff pressures may further strain consumer budgets. In addition, strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are strengthening digital ecosystems, broadening service offerings and expanding global reach. With expectations for interest rate cuts in 2026, companies may increasingly use debt financing to fund acquisitions and accelerate growth. However, technology spending is climbing as companies invest heavily in digital infrastructure, biometric authentication, QR-code payments and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platforms to combat rising fraud and data breaches. Companies like FIS and GPN are well-positioned to benefit from the industry's promising growth prospects.

About the Industry

The Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Financial Technology or the FinTech space, including companies with diverse natures of businesses. The industry comprises card and payment processing and other solutions providers, ATM services and money remittance service providers, as well as providers of investment solutions to financial advisors. The players in this segment operate their unique and proprietary global payments network that links issuers and acquirers around the globe to facilitate the switching of transactions, permitting account holders to use their products at millions of acceptance locations. Monetary transactions are done through these networks, offering a convenient, quick and secure payment method in several currencies across the globe. The industry is benefiting from the ongoing digitization movement triggered by the pandemic.

4 Key Factors That Influence Financial Transaction Services Space

Rising Technology Expenditures: Technology spending continues to escalate as the global shift toward contactless and digital payments accelerates. To address growing demand, leading companies are introducing advanced solutions such as cryptocurrency-enabled transactions, biometric authentication, QR-code payments and BNPL services. However, maintaining competitiveness and enhancing market share now requires substantial and continuous investment in digital infrastructure, driving technology costs higher. Moreover, the rapid expansion of digital payments has heightened exposure to sophisticated cyber threats, including data breaches and financial fraud. In response, companies are investing heavily in strengthening cybersecurity frameworks and enhancing fraud detection systems. While these initiatives are expected to generate long-term benefits, the immediate financial burden weighs on profitability and constrains margin growth across the industry.

Consumer Spending Pressures: Stable consumer spending translates into greater usage of financial transaction services, supporting higher transaction volumes and revenue expansion. Although the growing e-commerce landscape is likely to provide some support, persistent inflation and tariff-related pressures may strain household budgets and encourage more cautious spending behavior. As essential expenses such as housing, healthcare and groceries consume a larger share of income, discretionary spending may moderate. That said, a resilient labor market characterized by low unemployment and steady wage growth could help sustain consumer purchasing activity in the near term.

Growth in Cross-Border Transactions: Financial transaction service providers are well-positioned to benefit from expanding global trade, increased international travel and rising demand for efficient remittance services. Companies with advanced cross-border payment capabilities hold a competitive advantage, as they facilitate seamless international transfers and efficiently manage currency conversions. These features are critical for businesses collecting payments from overseas customers and meeting obligations to global suppliers without operational disruptions. Additionally, the expanding global workforce is fueling greater demand for reliable cross-border remittance solutions.

Strategic Expansion Through Mergers and Acquisitions: To strengthen digital ecosystems and enhance competitive positioning, companies in the financial transaction services sector frequently complement organic technology investments with strategic mergers and acquisitions. Such initiatives help expand service offerings, diversify operations, enlarge customer bases and reinforceglobal marketpresence. In 2025, the Federal Reserve implemented three interest rate cuts and expectations remain for further rate cuts in 2026. A lower interest-rate environment may encourage companies to utilize debt financing to support M&A activity, enabling them to preserve cash while continuing to pursue strategic growth opportunities.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bearish Outlook

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates tepid near-term prospects. The Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry is housed within the broader Zacks Business Services sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #135, which places it in the bottom 44% of 243 Zacks industries.

Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one. The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate.

Despite the dismal scenario, we will present a few stocks that one can buy or retain, given their solid growth endeavors. But before that, it is worth looking at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and the valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms Sector, S&P 500

The Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry underperformed its sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the past year.

In the said time frame, the industry has declined 24.3% compared with the Business Services sector’s decline of 24.4%. The S&P 500 has rallied 13.6% in the same time frame.

One-Year Price Performance





Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, commonly used for valuing financial transaction services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 18.15X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.51X and the sector’s 18X.

In the past five years, the industry traded as high as 36.92X, as low as 18.15X and at the median of 22.24X.

Forward 12-Month Price/Earnings (P/E) Ratio





5 Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

We are presenting five stocks from the Financial Transaction Services industry that currently carry either a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) or a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Considering the current industry scenario, it might be prudent for investors to buy or retain these stocks in their portfolio as these are well-placed to generate growth in the long term.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Global Payments: Atlanta, GA-based Global Payments is well-positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities, driven by strong performances in its Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions unit is poised to benefit from increasing transaction volumes and a growing network of U.S. merchant partners. Meanwhile, the Issuer Solutions segment is likely to gain traction on the back of expanding relationships with core issuing clients. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, this Zacks Rank #2 company has strengthened its capabilities and broadened its global footprint.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Payments’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.85 per share, indicating an 13.3% rise from the 2025 estimate. GPN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 1.93%.

Price and Consensus: GPN



Visa: Visa, based in San Francisco, is a major global powerhouse in digital payments. The company keeps expanding its footprint through new strategic alliances, renewals of long-standing deals and acquisitions. Solid momentum in Latin America, Canada and the United States has been a major contributor to overall growth. Higher transaction levels have lifted processing fees. This Zacks Rank #3 also continues to invest heavily in technology to strengthen and evolve its digital payments platform.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.84 per share, indicating an 11.9% rise from the year-ago figure. V’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 2.12%.

Price and Consensus: V



Mastercard: Headquartered in Purchase, the company operates a multi-rail infrastructure that supports card, account-to-account payments and real-time payments, offering consumers and businesses seamless, secure and versatile payment experiences. Its cross-border payments platform, Mastercard Move, facilitates secure and seamless international money transfers across more than 200 countries. This Zacks Rank #3 company has further reinforced its operational capabilities through notable acquisitions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $19.38 per share, indicating an 13.9% rise from the year-ago figure. MA’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 5.48%.

Price and Consensus: MA



Fiserv: Headquartered in Wisconsin, Fiserv maintains a solid competitive position in the digital payments space, supported by its broad portfolio of solutions. These include debit card processing, fraud prevention, real-time payment capabilities and mobile-driven services such as CardHub and CheckFree RXP. This Zacks Rank #3 company’s ownership of leading U.S. debit networks—Accel, STAR and MoneyPass—further expands its transaction reach and operational scale. Strategic acquisitions, including Payfare and CCV, have played a key role in shaping its growth trajectory, strengthening its embedded finance capabilities and point-of-sale offerings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fiserv’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.14 per share. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 3.4% improvement from the year-ago actual. FISV’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once.

Price and Consensus: FISV



Fidelity National: Based in Jacksonville, FL, Fidelity National is delivering solid revenue growth, fueled by robust performance in its Banking Solutions and Capital Markets Solutions segments. The Banking division is gaining traction through new client wins, while the Capital Markets business is capitalizing on strong sales activity, driving higher levels of recurring revenues. Although the majority of its revenues is derived from U.S. clients, the company also has a strategic footprint in key international markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Brazil and Canada. This Zacks Rank #3 company supports its long-term growth through a combination of organic initiatives and selective acquisitions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fidelity National’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.27 per share, indicating an improvement of 8.7% from the 2025 estimate. FISV’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 1.64%.

Price and Consensus: FIS



Zacks Investment Research

