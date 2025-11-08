5 Expensive Items Everyone Should Sell Before Retiring

Before you kick back and start enjoying your golden years, it might be worth taking a second look at what’s sitting around your home (or garage). Over the years, we all collect things that once felt essential but now just take up space — or worse, money.

Read More: 4 Retirement Expenses Boomers Didn’t Plan For — but Should Have

Find Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

Whether it’s a second car, that boat you never use, or collectibles gathering dust, selling a few high-value items could give your retirement fund a healthy boost.

A good thing to prioritize, given that, according to CNBC, Americans are more worried about running out of money in retirement than dying

Here are five expensive things you might want to part with before you retire.

Look at Your Vehicles

“One of the first things I suggest to clients is to take a hard look at their vehicles,” said Kevin Marshall, CPA and personal finance professional at Amortization Calculator.

That dream car in the garage or the second SUV might have been exciting at one point, but it also carries weight — insurance premiums, maintenance costs, and repairs that never come cheap.

“Retirement often brings fewer commutes and a slower pace, so why keep paying for something that spends most of its time sitting still?”

He’s seen people sell an extra car and use the money to fund an entire year of travel or home improvements.

“It’s not about downsizing — it’s about reallocating your resources to what actually brings you joy now.”

Discover Next: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Vacation Homes Also Follow This Pattern

There’s something comforting about knowing you own a second place, but the reality of property taxes, HOA fees, and constant upkeep can turn that “escape” into another responsibility.

“Many retirees find that renting when the mood strikes is a more cost-effective and less stressful option,” said Marshall.

Selling that second home can also free up a significant chunk of equity — money that can strengthen your retirement fund or create a cushion for unexpected expenses.

Collections Are Another Tricky Area

Whether it’s art, sports memorabilia, or vintage guitars, these items once carried meaning, but lifestyles shift.

“If they’re collecting dust or stored away, they’re not adding value to your life anymore,” said Marshall.

He explained that selling part of a collection doesn’t erase the memories attached to it — it simply transfers that value into something more helpful today.

‘Good Ideas That Got Old’

The exercise equipment that doubles as a coat rack. The industrial-grade kitchen gadgets that haven’t been touched in years.

Marshall noted that these were likely purchased with good intentions, but if they’re taking up space or adding maintenance headaches, they’re silently costing you more than you think.

“A simple sale can declutter your home and add funds to the things you actually enjoy doing.”

Declutter Technology

And while technology changes fast, Marshall said it’s worth mentioning that high-end electronics and old media collections can become clutter before you know it.

“Selling or donating them makes space and even puts a little cash back in your pocket, all while simplifying your environment for this next chapter of life.”

The Bottom Line

Selling before retirement isn’t about parting with prized possessions — it’s about creating clarity.

By letting go of expensive items that no longer serve your goals, Marshall said you’re effectively buying yourself peace of mind and flexibility.

“I’ve learned that retirement planning isn’t just about numbers; it’s about removing distractions so your energy — and your money — can go toward what matters most.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Expensive Items Everyone Should Sell Before Retiring

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.