5 ETFs to Profit From Amazon's Prime Day Event

The online e-commerce behemoth Amazon AMZN kicked off its most-anticipated two-day Prime Day event. Prime Day sales rose almost 12% year over year in the first seven hours, per data from Momentum Commerce.



According to Numerator, the average household spent about $100 on Prime Day purchases as of noon New York time on Jul 16. The top-selling items included protein shakes, the Amazon Fire TV stick streaming device, sunscreen and Amazon’s Happy Belly brand grocery items.



Investors can tap the opportune moment with the ETFs having a double-digit allocation to this online behemoth. These include ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF VCR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY and VanEck Vectors Retail ETF RTH.



According to Adobe data, the 48-hour event is expected to rake in $14 billion in online sales, up 10.5% from the last year. Shoppers are expected to spend $7.1 billion on Amazon on Tuesday alone, up 11.3% from last year. Day 2 is expected to bring $6.9 billion in online sales, up 9.2% year over year. The biggest discount is expected on electronics at 22%, followed by 20% on clothing, 17% on home goods and furniture and 11% on sporting goods (read: ETFs in Focus as Amazon Joins $2T Club for the First Time).

ETFs in Focus

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)



ProShares Online Retail ETF offers exposure to companies that principally sell online or through other non-store channels and then zeros in on the companies that reshape the retail space. It tracks the ProShares Online Retail Index, holding 18 stocks in its basket. Amazon is the top firm, accounting for 23.4% of the portfolio. ProShares Online Retail ETF has amassed $101.8 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees from investors.



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF tracks the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index, holding 274 stocks in its basket. Of these, Amazon takes the top spot with a 23.3% share. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has amassed $1.5 billion in its asset base and charges 8 bps in annual fees from investors. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF currently follows the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and holds 304 stocks in its basket. Of these, Amazon occupies the top position, with a 23.4% allocation. Broadline Retail takes the largest share at 25.5%, while automobile manufacturers, restaurants and home improvement retail round off the next three spots. VCR charges investors 10 bps in annual fees. The product has managed $5.7 billion in its asset base and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)



Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund offers exposure to the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. It is the largest and the most popular product in this space, with AUM of nearly $20 billion and an average daily volume of 2.7 million shares. Holding 52 securities in its basket, Amazon takes the top spot with 22.5% of assets. Broadline retail, specialty retail, hotels, restaurants & leisure, and automobiles are the top four sectors with double-digit exposure each. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund charges 0.09% in expense ratio and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: September Rate Cut Bets Make These ETFs Attractive).



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF provides exposure to the 26 largest retail firms by tracking the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index, which measures the performance of the companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, online, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and food and other staples retailers. Amazon takes the top position in the basket with a 20.4% share. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has amassed $213 million in its asset base and charges 35 bps in annual fees. It trades in trading volume of 5,000 shares per day on average and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 ETF Predictions for the Second Half of 2024).

