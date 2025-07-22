5 ETFs Making Waves Since Their 2025 Launch

The global ETF market is on a solid trajectory in 2025, setting a record for new fund launches in the first half of the year. According to ETFGI, 1,308 new ETFs were introduced worldwide as of the end of June, a sharp increase from 878 in the same period last year. There were 266 closures of ETFs during the first half of 2025, resulting in a net increase of 1,042 ETFs.



Among issuers, BlackRock’s iShares led the way with 42 new ETFs, followed by Global X (36) and First Trust (27). In total, 326 different providers rolled out new products. The momentum has translated into a record $17 trillion in global ETF AUM as of June, surpassing the $16.3 trillion high set in May. Year-to-date ETF inflows hit $897.7 billion, marking another all-time high, ETFGI reported.



We have highlighted the five most successful ETF launches so far this year. These are JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF JMTG, JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF JPHY, 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF VBIL, iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF HIMU and Simplify Government Money Market ETF SBIL.



Several key trends are fueling the explosion in ETF launches:



Actively Managed ETFs: These are gaining traction as investors seek more tactical, flexible approaches in volatile markets (read: Best-Performing Active ETFs of 1H25).



Thematic Funds: ETFs targeting niche themes, such as artificial intelligence, clean energy and cybersecurity, continue to attract significant inflows.



Innovative Structures: Growth in ETFs offering exposure to digital assets (e.g., the iShares Bitcoin Trust, IBIT) and derivatives-based strategies has expanded the market’s breadth.



Factor-Based Strategies: Products focused on value, momentum, quality, size and minimum volatility are rising in popularity.



Mutual Fund to ETF Conversions: Asset managers are increasingly launching ETF versions of their traditional mutual funds to align with investor demand and reduce costs.

Best ETF Launches

JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMTG)



JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has amassed $5.8 billion in its asset base since its debut on June 27. It is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities. JMTG holds a broad basket of 2,427 securities with each accounting for no more than 1.3%. Agency Mortgage takes the largest share in the basket with 76.1%. JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF charges 24 bps in annual fees.



JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF (JPHY)



JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF has accumulated more than $2 billion in AUM since its debut on June 24. It is also an actively managed ETF that invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of below investment-grade debt securities. Holding 450 securities in its basket, JPHY sports a yield to maturity of 6.35%. JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF charges 45 bps in annual fees (read: Tap Income ETFs Amid Trump Tariffs' Legal Trouble).



0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL)



0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF tracks the Bloomberg US Treasury Bills 0-3 Months Index, a market-weighted Treasury index with an ultra-short-term dollar-weighted average maturity. It holds 27 securities in its basket with average duration and average maturity of 0.1 years each. 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has gathered $2.1 billion in its asset base since its debut on Feb. 7. It charges 7 bps in fees from investors per year.



iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (HIMU)



iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF has amassed $1.8 billion in its asset base since its debut on Feb. 7. It seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of income exempt from federal income taxes by tracking the BBG Muni 60% HY + 20% Muni BBB + 20% Muni IG ex BBB Custom Index. HIMU holds a basket of 791 securities with well-diversified exposure across health, education and corporate muni industries. iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF charges 42 bps in annual fees.



Simplify Government Money Market ETF (SBIL)



Simplify Government Money Market ETF has gathered $1.2 billion in its asset base since its debut in July. It seeks current income consistent with liquidity and stability of principal and operates as a government money market fund pursuant to Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Simplify Government Money Market ETF charges 15 bps in annual fees.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.