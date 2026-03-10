5 ETFs Hovering Around a One-Month High

Last week marked the heightened crisis of the Iran war. The global stock market has been in wild swings due to the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions. The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, with President Donald Trump saying the operation aimed to destroy Iran’s nuclear program and weaken the current regime.

The attacks prompted immediate retaliation from Iran and created utter chaos in the Middle East. Wars in the Middle East often threaten oil production and shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass daily.

About 13 million barrels per day moved through it in 2025, equal to about 31% of all seaborne oil flows, Kpler data showed, as quoted on CNBC. This has led to higher crude oil prices due to feared or actual supply disruptions.

Moreover, war is always likely to disrupt shipping, production, or exports of commodities, which can lead to a rally in commodity prices (read: 5 Low-Beta Commodity ETFs to Scoop Up Amid Market Volatility).

Global stock markets faced extreme volatility last week, for valid reasons.iShares MSCI ACWI ETF ACWI slumped 2.4% over the past week. State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY has lost 1% over the past week, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA has receded 1.9% during that time frame while the Nasdaq-100-based fund Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ advanced about 0.2%.

Winning ETFs in Focus

Against the above-mentioned backdrop, below we highlight a few exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that gained considerably last week and have been hovering around one-month-high levels.

Teucrium Wheat ETF WEAT – Up 14.3%

Wheat prices surged last week due to geopolitical tensions and uncertain weather. The crop ETF surged about 5.6% on Mar. 7, 2026.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF HGER – Up 10.9%

The underlying Quantix Commodity Index comprises of futures contracts on physical commodities.Recent market volatility and uncertainty surrounding economic growth have driven capital flows toward diversified commodity ETFs, such as HGER, which can outperform in inflationary environments.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF RFIX – Up 10.6%

The Simplify Bond Bull ETF seeks to hedge interest rate movements arising from falling long-term interest rates, and to benefit from market stress when fixed income volatility increases, while providing the potential for income. A risk-off trade sentiment has helped the fund to soar.

Teucrium Corn ETF CORN – Up 6.3%

Rising supply risks from South American have led to the rally in CORN ETF. In Brazil, the essential 'Safrinha' second-crop planting has touched 50% of the Center-South area, well behind last year’s 64% pace, as unpredictable rainfall threatens the yield of a crop that secures 75% of national output, as quoted on Trading Economics.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund BTAL – Up 5%

The AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund seeks to provide a consistent negative beta exposure to the U.S. equity market. This anti-beta fund had every reason to rally amidglobal marketvolatility. The fund charges 140 basis points (bps) in fees.

