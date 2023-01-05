5 ETF Predictions for 2023

Source:
Morningstar’s Ben Johnson
My prediction is that investors lean back into gold’s lengthy track record to hedge against a potentially weaker dollar, sticky inflation, continued geopolitical strife, and market volatility. Toss-in growing questions over whether bitcoin/crypto is “digital gold” and I think there’s a pool of capital that jumps into gold (the entire above ground supply of which fits into three or four Olympic swimming pools by the way). It also appears central banks such as
– another potential tailwind. Look for ETFs such as the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM), iShares Gold Trust (IAU), iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAU), GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR), and others to see a big uptick in investor interest. China and Russia are accumulating gold
4) Still. No. Spot. Bitcoin. ETF.
I’ve gone back and forth on this over the past several weeks. There is a part of me that believes a spot bitcoin ETF will be approved this year because… well, it
exist. Grayscale agrees and actually sued the SEC last year over converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. I fully agree with the thrust of Grayscale’s lawsuit, which is basically this... SHOULD
Before proceeding with my prediction, let me be crystal clear on something I’ve said repeatedly in the past: my advocacy for a spot bitcoin ETF has
to do with the investment merit of bitcoin itself. I’ve said from the beginning that bitcoin could be a homerun or it could go to zero. This is an asset that should occupy only a small satellite position in a portfolio, if at all. Period. The issue is that some investors want exposure to bitcoin and they’re going to find a way to get it no matter what. Why not offer that exposure in a properly functioning, regulated investment vehicle? nothing
GBTC is currently trading at a nearly 50% discount, a problem an ETF would quickly solve. FTX customers appear to have lost “their” bitcoin due to fraud, another problem an ETF would solve. There are countless examples of bitcoin owners misplacing private keys or having their exchange hacked, again problems an ETF would solve.
… but the point is that if the SEC’s mission is to protect investors, then a spot bitcoin ETF would help accomplish that. Before you say, “Well, Nate – you just said bitcoin could go to zero”, let me remind you that the SEC allowed ETFs such as these to come to market last year: I could go on
In any event, while I believe the SEC should approve a spot bitcoin ETF, my prediction is that they won’t in 2023. The
, their first response to Grayscale’s lawsuit. It basically regurgitated the same messaging SEC Chair Gary Gensler has provided from day one of his tenure, which is that spot crypto exchanges need to come under his regulatory purview before the SEC will approve a spot bitcoin ETF. SEC filed a brief in December
There are several proposals floating around Congress to regulate crypto. The issue is there is significant disagreement over who should actually regulate crypto and whether certain cryptos should be classified as securities or commodities. Add-in the FTX debacle and some of the other shenanigans we’ve seen in crypto recently and it seems highly unlikely this all gets sorted out over the next 12 months (politicians love grandstanding). The only wild card here is if Grayscale were somehow able to prevail in their lawsuit against the SEC and do so faster than people are expecting. That could certainly change the calculus, but I’m just not optimistic on that.
Still. No. Spot. Bitcoin. ETF.
5) Morgan Stanley is ETF Issuer of Year
Morgan Stanley is set to enter the ETF space any day now. ETF nerds know that Morgan was actually a pioneer in international ETFs via their World Equity Benchmark Series (WEBS) ETFs, which launched in 1996 with Barclays as subadvisor. Morgan ended-up selling the WEBS to Barclays in 2000. Barclays later rebranded to iShares and sold to BlackRock in 2009. The rest, as they say, is history and Morgan has had no further ETF presence.
That is set to change with the launch of their initial suite of ETFs, which includes four index-based ETFs and two actively managed ETFs – all in partnership with Calvert, a highly respected name in ESG.
Source:
SEC Filing
Despite my overall bearishness on ESG ETFs, Morgan Stanley has something most new ETF issuers don’t: distribution. Morgan has a sizeable army of financial advisors and a brokerage platform in E*Trade. Their wealth management division has something like $5 trillion in client assets and another $1.3 trillion resides in their investment management division. Morgan also has billions of dollars invested in other issuers’ ETFs. Add this all up and, as Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas likes to say, Morgan has huge BYOA (bring your own assets) potential. Distribution is king and it doesn’t matter that Morgan is showing-up late to the ETF party. Plus, I fully expect Morgan to branch out from ESG ETF offerings.
As an aside, I think it’s worthwhile to mention that Morgan Stanley is getting involved in ETFs despite their 2020 acquisition of Eaton Vance. Eaton Vance owned Parametric, the leader in direct indexing. In my opinion, this shows you what Morgan thinks about direct indexing being an “ETF killer”. But I digress.
Consider some of the huge names to enter ETFs and pretty quickly find success over the past five to ten years: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Capital Group. They all had distribution, strong pedigree, and a well-known brand… just like Morgan. It should also be noted that Morgan has a highly qualified and experienced ETF leadership team, led by Global Head of ETFs Anthony Rochte. Morgan Stanley will be 2023’s ETF issuer of the year, nearly three decades after coining the term “exchange traded fund”.
For more news, information, and analysis, visit | VettaFi . ETF Trends