5 ETF Areas Trading at a 52-Week High

Financial markets in 2026 have remained resilient despite facing one of the most critical macroeconomic backdrops in recent years. Investors have navigated through geopolitical tensions, elevated oil prices, sticky inflation, shifting central bank policies and mounting fiscal concerns, while still pushing several major equity benchmarks to record or near-record highs.

Markets Continue to Lead on AI Momentum

The stock market has remained the centerpiece of global investing in 2026, powered largely by artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasm and robust corporate earnings.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq continued their strong upward trajectory this year, driven by semiconductor, cloud computing and AI infrastructure companies. Firms linked to AI spending have seen massive capital inflows as investors continue to bet on long-term productivity gains from generative AI technologies.

The broader S&P 500 has also remained strong, thanks to resilient consumer spending, improving labor market conditions and stronger-than-expected corporate profits. However, gains have become increasingly concentrated in large-cap technology names, raising concerns about stretched valuations.

At the same time, volatility has periodically resurfaced due to concerns surrounding inflationary pressures stemming from elevated energy prices. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETF areas that have been hovering around a 52-week high level.

ETF Areas in Focus

Cloud Computing – Wisdomtree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD

Cloud computing stocks are in focus in 2026 mainly because AI demand is driving an unprecedented surge in spending on data centers, cloud infrastructure and enterprise software. Major cloud providers like Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet have continued to report strong cloud revenue growth in 2026 due to rising enterprise AI adoption. The fund has gained about 6.5% over the past month.

Cyber-Security – Wisdomtree Cybersecurity Fund WCBR

Cybersecurity stocks have become one of the strongest-performing areas of the market in 2026 as rising cyber threats, AI adoption and geopolitical tensions force governments and companies to spend aggressively on digital protection. The fund surged 20.4% over the past month.

Consumer Staples – Consumer Staples ETF Vanguard VDC

Consumer staples stocks have emerged as relative winners in 2026 because investors are increasingly seeking stability amid geopolitical tensions, elevated inflation, volatile oil prices and concerns about slowing global growth. The fund inched up 3.7% over the past month and is up 11.5% in 2026.

MLPs – Global X MLP ETF MLPA

Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) have been among the standout performers in 2026 due to elevated energy prices, resilient demand for oil and natural gas infrastructure, and their attractive income potential. The fund is up 14.7% this year and the fund yields 7.05% annually.

Dividends – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF SCHD

Dividend-paying stocks have gained as investors seek stability, income and downside protection amid market volatility, geopolitical worries and persistent inflation concerns. Many investors are shifting toward companies that generate strong cash flows and consistently return capital to shareholders through dividends. The fund has jumped about 15.9% so far this year.





Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (VDC): ETF Research Reports

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.