5 Emerging Tech Stocks I'm Buying on This Sharp Pullback

Recent volatility has created attractive entry points across high-growth technology stocks.

These five companies span photonics, quantum computing, aviation, robotics, and space infrastructure.

Strong fundamentals and upcoming catalysts suggest the sell-off presents a tremendous opportunity for those with a multidecade horizon.

I like emerging tech stocks, but have been sitting on the sidelines in recent months due to their theme-wide run-up since the start of the year. Over the past 30 days, however, many former highfliers have reverted to the mean, creating compelling buying opportunities.

Here are the five high-growth emerging tech names I'm aggressively buying as the pullback gains momentum.

Silicon photonics meets AI infrastructure

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) designs photonic chips that integrate light-based and electronic components onto single platforms for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The company's Optical Interposer technology addresses a critical bottleneck: Traditional copper interconnects can't handle the bandwidth demands of next-generation AI computing.

Their partnership with Semtech to launch 1.6T Receiver Optical Engines demonstrates commercial traction.

The company recently secured a $75 million investment for AI connectivity solutions and landed production orders exceeding $5 million for optical engines, with shipments expected in the second half of 2026.

Still, shares are down a whopping 45% over the past 30 days at the time of writing (Nov. 14, 2025), creating a compelling entry point for a company solving genuine infrastructure constraints in the AI hyperbuild.

Urban air mobility takes flight

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) builds electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to transform urban transportation. The company's Midnight aircraft targets commercial air taxi operations, bringing what was once science fiction into a near-term reality.

What sets Archer apart is control of the full vertical stack. The company owns a Southern California airport for manufacturing and operations, secured an exclusive air taxi partnership for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and locked in agreements with a major Asian airline for up to 100 aircraft.

That Olympic showcase hands Archer global visibility precisely as urban congestion pushes cities toward aerial mobility solutions. The stock is off 39% over the past 30 days, though the company recently raised $650 million in equity to fund its path to commercialization.

Service robots solving labor shortages

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ: RR) manufactures service robots for the hospitality and healthcare sectors, including delivery robots such as Matradee, cleaning robots like DUST-E, and Dex, a mobile humanoid designed for industrial applications.The company serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, and senior living facilities.

The value proposition centers on Richtech's expanding robot-as-a-service (RaaS) model, which transforms robotics from capital expenditure into operating expense. This lowers adoption barriers for businesses facing minimum wages of $15 or more and chronic staffing shortages.

With hospitality and healthcare both experiencing structural labor deficits, Richtech is positioned to capitalize on secular tailwinds as the service robotics market is projected to reach $175 billion by 2030. Shares are down 48% over the past 30 days despite the company's recent addition to the Russell 2000 Index.

Quantum computing's trapped-ion leader

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) builds quantum computers using trapped-ion architecture, which isolates individual charged atoms to serve as qubits.

The company makes these systems accessible through cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud.

IonQ's competitive edge lies in its technological approach. While rivals pursue superconducting or photonic methods, trapped-ion architecture delivers superior qubit stability and scalability. Recent acquisitions, including a U.K. quantum computing company that holds world records for quantum fidelity, reinforce this leadership position.

The company achieved 99.99% 2-qubit gate fidelity -- a critical milestone for error reduction. With pro forma cash of approximately $3.5 billion following a $2 billion equity raise in October 2025, IonQ funds aggressive expansion even as shares have dropped 44% in the past 30 days. Third-quarter revenue of $39.9 million represented 222% year-over-year growth.

Space infrastructure's reliable disruptor

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) provides launch services through its Electron rocket while manufacturing satellites and spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, civil, and national security customers needing access to orbit.

The competitive advantage is vertical integration. Rocket Lab builds everything from rocket engines to reaction wheels to complete satellites, capturing value across the entire supply chain. This end-to-end capability positions Rocket Lab uniquely as satellite constellations proliferate for communications, Earth observation, and defense applications.

The company recently secured more than a dozen new Electron launch contracts and is on track to launch its medium-lift Neutron rocket in the first quarter of 2026. Despite third-quarter revenue reaching a record $155.2 million, with gross margin improving to 37%, shares have declined by 30% over the past 30 days. I view this sharp retracement as a no-brainer buying opportunity.

George Budwell has positions in Archer Aviation, IonQ, Microsoft, and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, IonQ, Microsoft, and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

