5 Easy Ways You Can Start Making Money Now for a Headstart in 2026

It’s hard to believe, but we’re almost into the home stretch of 2025, and that means it’s time to start planning for 2026. If one of your goals for next year is to get yourself into a better financial position, you can get a head start now.

Here are five easy ways you can start making money now for a head start in 2026.

Start a Side Hustle

A great way to increase your income is with a side hustle. There are a lot of ways to earn a little extra cash outside of your full-time job, and if you start planning now, you can be up and running by 2026.

To start a side hustle, first figure out what you like to do and what you’re good at. Hopefully, these are the same things, but if not, decide which is more important. Then, figure out a way to get people to pay you for it. This isn’t really as hard as it sounds.

Love to bake? Custom cakes or cookies are always in demand. Are you a wiz at fixing things around the house? A good handyman is worth their weight in gold. And if you’re a social media maven, the possibilities are nearly endless.

Boost Your Salary

Start now to prepare for your annual review so you can get the biggest possible salary increase. Career website Indeed offers this advice for asking for a raise:

Choose the right time. Asking for a raise at your annual review might seem like the best time, but it’s not the only time. You can also ask after you’ve successfully completed a big project, or when the company has just had an exceptionally profitable quarter. Decide how much to ask for. To figure out your number, look at your qualifications and make a list of your accomplishments. Do some research into what other companies are paying for your role. Schedule a meeting. If you don’t have a review coming up, ask for one. If you do, ask ahead of time if you can discuss your compensation, if that’s not something that’s usually covered. Giving your manager a heads up that you want to talk about salary will help them to prepare and will avoid the dreaded response that “salary increases have already been determined.” Rehearse. Practice your pitch until you’re confident, but not so much that it sounds memorized. Be sure to mention your accomplishments, your dedication to the company, and what your research has shown with respect to salaries in the industry. Quantify wherever you can and keep it professional. Be prepared for questions. Try to anticipate what your boss may ask and have answers at the ready.

Corporate budgets being what they are, it’s possible your request for a salary increase could be turned down. But you’ve set the stage for a future raise, which is a good thing.

Reduce Your Spending

There are two ways to put yourself in a better financial position: Make more and spend less. Doing both at the same time will supercharge your success. By taking line items out of your budget, you’re freeing up more money to work for you.

Take a look at what you’re really spending by reviewing your last three to six months of bank and credit card statements. Put each transaction into a broad category, like necessities, such as rent, utilities, and groceries, and optional expenses, like entertainment and travel. Look at the optional expenses to see if there are ways to cut back. You may be paying for subscriptions you don’t use, for example, or dining out frequently at high-end restaurants. You don’t want to make your cuts so draconian that you’ll feel like you’re deprived, but you can probably find some ways to save that you’ll barely notice.

Increase Your Savings

Another way to make more money is to put more of your money to work for you. If you put more of your money into savings — whether it’s your 401(k) or a regular savings or investment account — the interest you earn on that money is working for you. You don’t have to do a thing. And if you leave your gains in the account, even the interest earns interest! It’s a win-win.

Prepare for a Windfall

There may be times in 2026 when you get a windfall. Perhaps it’s a bonus, or an income tax refund. By deciding now where to put that money (hint: think ‘savings’), you’re more likely to avoid the temptation to blow it all. Think about how much you want to save, how much you want to use to pay down debt, and how much you want to spend on something you’ve been waiting to buy. Decide now, so when the money comes in, you’ll put it where it will do the most good.

Remember, earning more and spending less will both work to get you into a better financial position. By planning now for the year ahead, you could look back at the end of next year and find yourself in a much better position than you are now.

GOBankingRates.com: 5 Easy Ways You Can Start Making Money Now for a Headstart in 2026

