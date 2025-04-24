5 Easy Ways To Make Money After Work

After a long day at work, the last thing most people would want to tackle is a demanding side hustle that could drain your batteries even more. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to boost your income without sacrificing your evenings.

There are plenty of low-effort ways to earn extra cash from home — both online and offline — that can fit into your schedule. Here are some easy after-work ideas to earn a little extra money.

Online Tutoring

If you’re knowledgeable about a particular subject, you can tutor people online or in person. Some tutoring websites may call for minimum availability per week, and educational requirements may be required, as well.

Tutor.com, an online tutoring service, typically requires at least five hours of availability per week and enrollment as a college sophomore or higher at an accredited university in pursuit of a four-year degree (or have a four-year degree or higher from an accredited university). Tutors also set their own hourly rate, but the average is around $20 per hour, according to Indeed.

Freelance Work

If you’ve got a skill like writing, graphic design, social media management or editing, freelance work can be a flexible way to earn some cash. You can set your own hours and take only what fits into your schedule. Upwork, Fiverr and TaskRabbit are three of the most popular freelancing platforms.

While how much you can make varies widely, Upwork claims freelancers in the U.S. earn an average of over $99,000 per year.

Dog Walking

If you love animals and being outside, you can sign up to be a dog walker on platforms like Rover.com or Wag. It doesn’t require any special skills, and you can schedule around your availability. According to Glassdoor, the estimated total pay range for a dog walker at Rover.com is $15 to $22 per hour. However, keep in mind that most platforms take a cut of your earnings.

Become a Housesitter

Housesitting is a low-effort way to make money after work. All you have to do is watch someone’s home while they’re away, and maybe feed pets, water plants, bring in the mail and keep it tidy.

You can find work on Facebook or by word of mouth, or use platforms like TrustedHousesitters or MindMyHouse. Of course, it’s worth noting that most housesitters on these platforms typically provide their services for free in exchange for accommodation. The Economic Research Institute reported that the average housesitter salary in paid gigs is $16 an hour.

Rent Out a Spare Room

You can earn rental income if you have a spare room or a finished basement. Create a listing on Airbnb if you prefer short-term rentals, or advertise locally on social media. Keep in mind that by renting out a room, you’re also becoming a landlord and a roommate. Don’t forget to screen applicants by checking their credit and criminal background.

How much you can make varies, but according to a contributor on contributor on DollarSprout who rented out a spare room on Airbnb, they earned $18,000 in two years.

