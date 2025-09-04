5 Easiest Ways To Earn Cash Using What You Already Own

According to a survey conducted by Talker Research, 47% of respondents believe there’s an opportunity to make money through ideas that they’re passionate about. The research found that 29% of respondents are already holding down a side hustle, with 40% of those admitting that the business is fueled by passion as much as by finances.

While many people would like to start a side hustle, the reality is that there are time constraints, and you only have so much energy to pursue another venture. Luckily, you can make money using what you already own.

Here are some of the easiest ways to earn cash using what you already own.

Sell Your Stuff on Facebook Marketplace

“Making money with already-owned items is a great way to increase income,” said Leslie Tayne, a personal finance expert, founder and head attorney at Tayne Law Group. “Several items, such as electronics, furniture and so on.”

One place to start is to list your items on Facebook Marketplace to see if there’s any interest in what you’re willing to part with. By decluttering your home, you can create more space and potentially turn a decent profit.

“If you have kids, don’t hang onto toys and gear they outgrow,” said Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Quote.com. “Instead, sell those items. If you change your decor, sell your old furniture and decorations. If you sell a couch and chairs, you may be able to get $1,000 if you have high-quality, good-condition furniture.”

You may be sitting on items that are valuable to others and could add some money to your bank account. By turning to the items that you already own, you may find that you have a knack for flipping stuff.

According to ZipRecruiter, an online reseller has an average hourly salary of $20, but the pay will depend on what types of items you can list and what you have in your home.

Sell Your Used Clothing

When it comes to selling your stuff, there’s a separate market for clothing. Tayne noted that selling upscale or luxury clothing (or purses) at resale outlets can be lucrative, especially if the clothing is in good condition. You can check out platforms like Poshmark, Mercari and Depop to see what kind of rates you could get for the items you already own.

“Items like lightly worn jeans and jackets can sell for $20, depending on the brand, condition and outlet,” Tayne said. “Lightly used luxury purses can sell for more, sometimes upwards of $100.”

Rent Your Extra Space

The space in your home or around your place could earn you extra money too.

“In addition to renting out your house or apartment, you can rent out extra spaces while you still live in your home,” said Ryan Barone, a real estate investor and CEO of RentRedi. “If you have an extra bedroom, an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), or can convert a garage or basement into a living unit for tenants, that will earn you the most in monthly rent.”

You can also rent out spaces that don’t require bringing in a tenant if you don’t want to deal with this aspect. You can rent out spaces like garages and driveways for parking and attics for storage, or you can host photo shoots in your backyard. You can also rent out multiple spaces simultaneously, allowing your income to accumulate.

But what exactly can you earn doing this? “While it depends on the size of the home, room rentals can cost about as much as a hotel (between $100 and $200/night), and video production spaces can go for more (sometimes between $500 and $1,000 for a few hours),” Tayne said.

Data released by Airbnb in 2023 shared that hosts earned around $14,000 in supplemental income in 2022. Based on recent data from AirDNA, the average host is bringing in $44,235 annually in 2025. The earnings will depend on the type of space that you can list and your location.

Rent Your Car

You can rent out your car with Turo or another peer-to-peer car rental company, as long as your vehicle meets the criteria. Musson noted that this option is particularly beneficial when you live near a major airport, as people often require a car upon arrival.

Depending on the vehicle you rent out and your local market, Musson explained that you can earn between $30 and $80 per day. The official Turo website touts that vehicles on average earn $906 per month on the platform.

Rent Your Stuff

Did you know that you can rent out your belongings for extra money? Renting tools to neighbors can be a lower risk, as they typically live next door or a short distance away. “Depending on the season, lawn equipment or snow removal equipment can be popular among neighbors, particularly younger neighbors who may be less established and in need of tools,” Tayne said.

According to Neighbor, you can earn between $25 and $100 daily renting out camera equipment and $20 per hour for recreational gear (snowboards, kayaks, camping gear and so on). As always, the earnings will depend on what you’re able to rent out and the condition that it’s in.

