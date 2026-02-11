Earnings season is rolling on even after most of the Magnificent 7 stocks have reported. Suddenly, the “old economy” is back in vogue and the large cap technology companies are out in the cold. This is a good sign for manufacturing, transportation and chemicals which have struggled.

This week more software companies are reporting earnings, and they will be highly watched. The gold miners are starting to report earnings as well. With gold at new all-time highs, it should be record quarters for the gold miners. And a lot of travel and leisure companies are reporting earnings which will provide a look at the consumer.

Is the consumer still spending on experiences?

Companies With Perfect Earnings Surprise Records

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years. But two of these companies have done so. They are truly earnings all-stars.

To achieve that track record, these companies must have good communication with the covering analysts.

Will they beat again this quarter?

5 Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. AppLovin Corp. (APP) has beat 10 quarters in a row. That’s a strong earnings surprise record. AppLovin shares have plunged on AI fears in recent weeks. It now trades with a forward P/E of 31. Is AppLovin a deal in 2026?

2. Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is in the hot defense industry. It has not missed on earnings in the last 5 years. Howmet’s price, consensus, and surprise chart is amazing. Earnings are expected to rise 20.1% in 2026 after jumping 37.2% in 2025. Will Howmet beat again?

3. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) is a large cap gold producer. Agnico Eagle Mines has only missed on earnings twice in the last five years and those misses were in 2021 and 2022. That’s impressive. Agnico Eagle’s earnings are expected to jump another 51.8% in 2026 with gold prices near new record highs. Will Agnico Eagle Mines beat again?

4. Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) has missed on earnings 4 out of the last 5 quarters. Earnings are expected to rise 14% in 2026 after growing just 1% in 2025. Airbnb is not cheap. It still trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.4. Will Airbnb beat this quarter?

5. Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) has missed on earnings four quarters in a row. It’s struggles are reflected in the share price which is at multi-year lows. But Pinterest is now cheap, with a forward P/E of just 10.6. And analysts expect earnings to jump 17.9% in 2026. Will Pinterest turn around its earnings this quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus?

