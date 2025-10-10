The 5 Dollar Tree Shopping List Every Senior Needs

Dollar Tree is full of money-saving deals, but the store is so full of merchandise that it can be difficult to find the essential items you need. Before shopping, seniors can benefit from making a list with some must-have items. These seven items all offer a great value and are sure to be put to good use by all seniors.

Check Out: 5 Old Navy Items Retirees Need To Buy Ahead of Winter

Read This: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

©Dollar Tree

Assorted +2.50 Wide Frame Reading Glasses

Price: $1.50

Dollar Tree also has a fantastic price on the Assorted +2.50 Wide Frame Reading Glasses and seniors can stock up for just $1.50 per pair. The deal is perfect for seniors who are always misplacing their glasses, since they can buy several pairs and leave them at the dining room table, near their favorite reading chair and in other spots where they like to read. Plus, since the glasses are so affordable, it’s no huge loss if they get scratched or broken.

Trending Now: Amazon, Costco and 7 Other Stores With Perks That Retirees Should Cash In

©Dollar Tree

Zeiss Lens Wipes

Price: $1.25

Seniors who wear glasses or sunglasses can also stock up on Zeiss Lens Wipes from Dollar Tree. This 12-count package features individually wrapped wipes, so seniors can keep them in pocketbooks, cars, wallets and more, ensuring the wipes are always available when needed.

©Dollar Tree

Panasonic Super Heavy Duty AAA Batteries

Price: $1.50

Seniors can stock up for storms and for their everyday needs with Panasonic Super Heavy Duty AAA Batteries. Perfect for powering everything from remotes to flashlights, these batteries from Dollar Tree are sure to go to good use.

©Dollar Tree

Scotties Facial Tissue Box

Price: $1.50

Dollar Tree offers low pricing on the Scotties Facial Tissue Box, an essential that seniors should add to their shopping lists. These boxes of 150 tissues are a must-have during cold and flu season, but it’s also helpful to keep them on hand throughout the home year-round. These tissues are also hypoallergenic and free of toxins and dyes, so they’re gentle even on sensitive skin.

©Dollar Tree

Germ-X Hand Sanitizer

Price: $1.25

Keeping a bottle of Germ-X Hand Sanitizer within easy reach may help seniors avoid germs and potential illnesses. This two-ounce bottle is conveniently sized, so it easily fits in a purse, desk drawer, backpack or in other spaces. It’s effective at eliminating 99.99% of many common harmful germs and bacteria and it works in just 15 seconds. This formula also includes moisturizers and vitamin E to support skin health.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 5 Dollar Tree Shopping List Every Senior Needs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.