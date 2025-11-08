5 Dollar Tree Finds That Are Surprisingly Bad Deals This Fall

Dollar Tree is filled with money-saving deals, from party supplies to endless crafting opportunities. However, there are certain products that you should avoid purchasing from Dollar Tree. Below, we’ll cover five Dollar Tree fall finds that are surprisingly bad deals.

Picture Frames

Price: $1.25

While most picture frames are still $1.25, many Dollar Tree shoppers report poor quality. Broken frames and hooks are common quality concerns, making it best to steer clear of picture frames unless you have a specific craft in mind. For example, covering the picture frame with fall leaves or another item can hide damage. A review on this 5-inch by 7-inch frame said the frames broke. If you’re looking for a picture frame to sit on display, look elsewhere.

Explore Next: 4 Items With Greater Value at Dollar Tree Than Target

Brand-Name Cleaning Products

Price: $1.50

Dollar Tree does sell brand-name cleaning products; however, they are usually a bad deal. Brand-name cleaning products often come in smaller quantities compared to the generic brand, making them more expensive. Or, like this Ajax cleaner, it is actually more expensive at Dollar Tree than it is at Walmart ($1.24) If you don’t need a brand-name sticker, consider buying the Dollar Tree brand to maximize the value and quantity.

Pet Food

Price: $5

Over the past few months, the price per ounce of Dollar Tree’s pet food has been increasing, making it a bad deal. Brand-name pet food can be purchased at other stores in bulk for a lower price. In addition, there have been concerns over the quality of this pet food. Like this 3.5-pound Gravy Train dry dog food — you can get a 44-pound bag of Pedigree dog food for $29.97 at Walmart. If you’re looking to switch the food to give your furry friend, avoid Dollar Tree and stick to brand-name products.

Tools

Price: $1.50

Hand tools, like screwdrivers and hammers, aren’t the best quality at Dollar Tree. While these tools may be fine for a couple of projects, they have a tendency to break after just a few uses. Like these pliers that are only $1.50, but are lower quality. If you’re looking for a better value tool, wait until big box retailers, like Home Depot, have their big sales and stock up. There is one exception: paintbrushes. If you need a low-cost paintbrush for a one-time project, Dollar Tree offers a great selection. Don’t expect this paintbrush to last the test of time, but it can do the job for your craft project.

Batteries

Price: $1.50

Dollar Tree batteries also make this list because of quality concerns. Many users report a short lifespan, making it more expensive in the long run compared to buying brand-name batteries. Like these AA batteries, one reviewer wrote the batteries ran out in three hours. If you need batteries for your fall candles or a gift, look for coupons from retailers and purchase them elsewhere.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

