5 Dividend Stocks Poised to Profit From the AI Efficiency Boom

When companies deploy artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline operations, the results can be staggering. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is using AI-powered code-completion tools to help developers write code 55% faster. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is leveraging AI to accelerate drug-discovery timelines. IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported over $1 billion in generative AI revenue in a single quarter. These efficiency gains translate directly to the bottom line, creating sustainable cost savings that can flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Consider what happens when a company with $100 billion in revenue uses AI to improve efficiency by just 5%. That's $5 billion in cost savings flowing straight to the bottom line -- money that can fund dividend increases, share buybacks, and further AI investments. This virtuous cycle of AI deployment leading to margin expansion leading to shareholder rewards is already playing out across multiple industries. The five companies below have figured out how to turn AI from a buzzword into a profit-generating machine that benefits patient dividend investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Microsoft leads from the front

Microsoft offers a modest 0.68% yield today, but don't let that fool you. With a rock-solid 24.4% payout ratio, the company has massive room to grow its dividend as AI supercharges its business. Microsoft isn't just selling AI through Azure and its OpenAI partnership -- it's using AI internally to optimize everything from coding to customer service. When a company generating $245 billion in annual revenue finds ways to boost efficiency by even 10%, that's $24.5 billion in potential savings flowing straight to the bottom line.

IBM's transformation pays off

IBM yields 2.38% and has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years, though its 114.2% payout ratio demands attention. The company's aggressive pivot to AI and hybrid cloud is already bearing fruit, with generative AI revenue jumping over $1 billion in the third quarter of 2024 alone. While the high payout ratio suggests IBM is stretching to maintain its long dividend growth streak, the AI-driven revenue growth could quickly bring that ratio back to sustainable levels. Watson's evolution from a game show novelty to an enterprise AI powerhouse shows IBM still has innovation in its DNA.

Powering the AI revolution

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) might seem like an odd AI play, but here's what everyone's missing: Every ChatGPT query, every AI model training session, every autonomous vehicle mile requires massive amounts of energy. Data centers are projected to consume 9% of U.S. electricity by 2030, and natural gas will power much of that demand. With a healthy 3.2% yield and a sustainable 51.4% payout ratio, Exxon is perfectly positioned to profit from AI's insatiable energy appetite while paying shareholders along the way.

A prescription for AI

Johnson & Johnson combines a juicy 3.47% yield with 63 years of consecutive dividend increases -- the definition of reliability. But this dividend titan isn't resting on its laurels. The company is deploying AI across drug discovery, clinical trials, and manufacturing, potentially shaving years off development timelines and billions off costs. With a 55.2% payout ratio, J&J has plenty of room to keep those dividend increases coming as AI-driven efficiencies boost profitability.

A hidden dividend story

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sports the group's lowest yield at 0.52% but also the lowest payout ratio at just 15.6% -- meaning massive dividend growth potential. While everyone focuses on iPhone sales, Apple is quietly embedding AI into every corner of its ecosystem.

From on-device AI processing that protects privacy to machine learning that powers health features, Apple is building an AI moat that will drive customer loyalty and pricing power for years. That translates to growing cash flows and bigger dividend checks.

The efficiency dividend

These five stocks prove you don't need to gamble on speculative AI plays to profit from the AI revolution. By focusing on established companies using AI to drive efficiency and growth, you get the best of both worlds: steady dividend income today and accelerating earnings growth tomorrow. Microsoft and Apple offer lower yields but massive growth potential. IBM provides higher current income as its transformation gains steam. Exxon captures the infrastructure angle. And J&J brings healthcare innovation to the mix.

These five dividend payers are quietly compounding wealth through a combination of yield, dividend growth, and share-price appreciation. The combination of current income, margin-expansion potential, and reasonable valuations makes these stocks compelling holdings for any dividend-focused portfolio in the era of AI-powered efficiency gains.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $664,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $881,731!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, International Business Machines, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.