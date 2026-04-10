5 Dividend ETFs Under $50 to Buy Now

The month-long Middle East conflict saw a temporary de-escalation on April 7, 2026, as Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, offering short-term relief to markets. However, risks remain elevated, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

Despite the pause in hostilities, uncertainty looms.The truce looked increasingly fragile, as Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency reported that tanker traffic had been “halted” amid Israel’s ongoing strikes in Lebanon.

Moreover, The Wall Street Journal said Iran had informed mediators it would restrict ship crossings to roughly a dozen per day — a sharp drop from the more than 130 vessels that transited daily before the conflict, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Moreover, damaged infrastructure could keep energy markets tight, sustaining inflation concerns. Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Dimon has warned of rising inflation, geopolitical tensions and a potential credit cycle risk (read: Middle East Conflict Risk Isn't Over: Volatility ETFs in Focus).

Time for Dividend Investing?

In such a volatile scenario, dividend ETFs normally come to the rescue. The hunt for dividends in the equity market is always on, irrespective of how it is behaving. After all, who doesn’t like a steady stream of current income along with capital gains? And if investors are mired in a web of equity market uncertainty, global growth worries and geopolitical crisis, the lure for dividend investing increases further.

Investors should note that not all dividend stocks serve the same purpose. While the high-yield ones are known for offering hefty current income, stocks with dividend growth point to quality investing — a prerequisite to making money in this volatile environment.

Why Invest in Low-Priced Dividend ETFs?

Low-priced securities are more affordable, as more shares can be purchased instead of a few higher-priced shares for the same amount. Low-priced ETFs may offer higher growth potential. For example, if a stock is priced at $20 and increases by $1, that's a 5% gain. This is in contrast to stocks priced at $100 or above, which see a 1% gain if shares move up by $1.

Dividend ETFs Under $50

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF SCHD – $30.82 as of April 8, 2026

The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks issued by U.S. companies that have a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios. It charges 6 bps in fees and yields 3.45% annually.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF IDOG – $42.97

The underlying S-Network International Sector Dividend Dogs Index identifies five high-yielding securities, based on regular cash dividends, in each of the ten Global Industry Classification Standard sectors and is rebalanced quarterly. It charges 50 bps in fees and yields 3.51% annually.

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF SPYD – $45.86

The underlying S&P 500 High Dividend Index is designed to measure the performance of the top 80 dividend-paying securities listed on the S&P 500 Index, based on dividend yield. It charges 7 bps in fees and yields 4.36% annually.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV – $43.68

The underlying Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index measures the performance of a select group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. It charges 50 bps in fees and yields 4.48% annually.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF LVHI – $41.22

The underlying QS International Low Volatility High Dividend Hedged Index is composed of equity securities of developed markets outside the United States with relatively high yield and low price and earnings volatility while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the values of the U.S. dollar and other international currencies. It charges 40 bps in fees and yields 4.51% annually.





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State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD): ETF Research Reports

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI): ETF Research Reports

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV): ETF Research Reports

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG): ETF Research Reports

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.