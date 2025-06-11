5 Dividend ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High

The S&P 500 posted its strongest May performance in more than three decades, largely driven by a surge in the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks. SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY has advanced 2.1% so far this month (as of Jun 10, 2025).

So far, the month has seen Trump-Musk feud, and still-alive trade tensions. U.S.-EU trade tensions are still present (read: 6 ETFs to Invest in June).

Navigating Volatile Markets With Dividend ETFs

In such a volatile market, dividend ETFs normally come to rescue. The hunt for dividends in the equity market is always on, irrespective of how it is behaving. After all, who doesn’t like a steady stream of current income along with capital gains? And if investors are mired in a web of equity market uncertainty, global growth worries and geopolitical crisis, the lure for dividend investing increases further.

Investors should note that not all dividend stocks serve the same purpose. While the high-yield ones are known for offering hefty current income, stocks with dividend growth point to quality investing — a prerequisite to making money in this volatile environment.

Hence, dividend investing became even more important. Several dividend-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hit a 52-week high lately. These securities provide investors with avenues to make up for capital losses if that happens at all.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few of the dividend ETFs that have been hovering around a 52-week high. Note that international dividend ETFs showed strength this time around.

ETFs in Focus

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF TDV

The underlying S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats Index targets companies from information technology, internet and direct marketing retail, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services segments of the economy. The fund charges 45 bps in fees.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend ETF TDIV

The underlying NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index includes up to 100 Technology and Telecommunications companies that pay a regular or common dividend. The fund charges 50 bps in fees.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF IDOG

The underlying S-Network International Sector Dividend Dogs Index identifies five high yielding securities, based on regular cash dividends, in each of the ten Global Industry Classification Standard sectors and is rebalanced quarterly. The fund charges 50 bps in fees.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF GCOW

The underlying Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to global companies with high dividend yields backed by a high free cash flow yield. The fund charges 60 bps in fees.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth ETF DGRE

The fund seeks to gain access to the current investment landscape of emerging market dividend growing companies by applying quality and growth screens. The fund uses to complement emerging market high yielding dividend strategies. The fund charges 32 bps in fees.





