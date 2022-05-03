5 Cybersecurity Stocks For Your May 2022 Watchlist

Do You Have These Cybersecurity Stocks On Your Watchlist Right Now?

Cybersecurity stocks have been on a roller coaster ride this year. Many investors are looking for safe haven amid a volatile stock market. And some may be looking towards cybersecurity as a good investment option. Now, cybersecurity stocks would be under scrutiny this week as investors will be keeping a close eye on some of the top names providing their quarterly financials. This includes the likes of Cloudflare, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), and Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD), just to name a few. Also, a recent survey from Allianz listed cyber attacks as the most relevant concern this year.

What’s more, Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently released the findings of its 2022 ThreatLabz Phishing Report. The company revealed that phishing attacks rose 29% globally to a new record of 873.9 million attacks last year. Out of which, retail and wholesale were the prime targets, with over 400% increase in phishing attacks over the last year. Meanwhile, SentinelOne (NYSE: S) and Arete Incident Response announced that their partnership has successfully resolved over 2,000 enterprise ransomware attacks worldwide. Well, whether we like it or not, the world has an increasing need for cybersecurity. With that in mind, here are some of the top cybersecurity stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Right Now

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is one of the top cybersecurity service providers in the world today. It offers security platforms that allow enterprises, service providers, and governments to secure all users, data, and applications across all locations. In fact, the company recently announced that its IoT Security solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate Authorization. Hence, Palo Alto can now help federal agencies to protect their unmanaged IoT devices with ML-powered visibility, threat prevention, and Zero Trust enforcement with a single platform.

Not to mention, Palo Alto also announced the general availability of its Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition last month. This edition enables organizations to extend Palo Alto Networks’ best-in-class SASE into the home network through a security subscription that comes with Prisma® Access and a beautifully designed Wi-fi 6 router. Additionally, the Okyo Garde is easy to manage for at-home employees and seamless to configure for IT teams. Given these exciting developments, would you add PANW stock to your watchlist?

Fortinet

Similar to Palo Alto, Fortinet is a company that needs no introductions in the cybersecurity space. Its network security appliances are managed by its FortiOS network operating system. Aside from that, the company also offers managed intrusion prevention system and Web application firewall rules delivered by FortiGuard Labs as an overlay service. Despite the lack of excitement around the company’s stock this year, FTNT stock has still risen more than 40% over the past year.

In April, Fortinet’s Training Institute introduced its new Security Awareness and Training service. This will offer any organization the ability to further protect their critical digital assets from cyber threats by improving employee awareness in the field of cybersecurity. With the aid of Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence, organizations can cope with the latest evolving cyberattack methods. As such, it should not be surprising that many organizations will show special interest in this new service. With that said, could FTNT stock start to gain traction among investors again?

Qualys

Following that, we have the cloud-based cybersecurity provider, Qualys. The company’s cloud platform is known for delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions. These solutions would enable organizations to identify security risks to their IT infrastructure and protect their IT systems and applications from imminent cyber-attacks. By and large, QLYS stock’s long-term bullish trend appears to still be intact. Over the past year, the company stock has climbed approximately 40% despite a sluggish 2022 thus far.

With the company reporting its first-quarter financials tomorrow, investors will be curious if it could keep up with its momentum. After all, Qualys closed fiscal 2021 with plenty of positives that reflects a year of progress advancing its go-to-market initiatives. The company’s revenue for the year grew to $411.2 million, reflecting an increase of 13% year-over-year. The increasing adoption of its products and services can also be seen through its Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response application which boasts a customer penetration of 36%. With all that in mind, do you believe QLYS stock will have more room to run?

Cloudflare

Another top name to note in the industry today is Cloudflare. Essentially, the company is a global cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses of all sizes. Cloudflare’s integrated suite of products includes solutions for an organization’s external-facing infrastructure. This includes websites, applications, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to deliver security, performance, and reliability. Therefore, NET stock is often mentioned among the top cybersecurity stocks in the stock market today.

Last month, Cloudflare finally announced the completion of its acquisition of Area 1 Security. Hence, Cloudflare will now provide organizations an easy way to block phishing, business email compromise, malware, and other advanced threats as part of an integrated Zero Trust approach. This acquisition also aligns with the company’s mission to build a better internet in this fast-paced world. All things considered, would NET stock make your list of top cybersecurity stocks to invest in right now?

Radware

To sum it up, let us have a look at Radware. Much like the other entries, the company provides cyber security and application delivery solutions. In detail, its products and activities are focused on protecting against cyber-attacks and ensuring optimal application service levels for enterprises’ and carriers’ data centers. As it stands, there are more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers that adopt the company’s solutions to achieve maximum productivity while adapting to new market challenges.

Investors should also note that Radware is not one that easily rests on its laurels. Last month, the company introduced its new Radware SecurePath™ cloud-based application security architecture for its Application Protection-as-a-Service solutions. With this, the company’s cloud protection services can be deployed traditionally inline, where they perform a “middleman” role. Hence, removing the need for any inline components from the data path. Safe to say, it will be a game-changer for organizations looking for high-grade, and comprehensive protection for applications deployed in multi- and hybrid-cloud environments. After considering all this, would you have RDWR stock on your watchlist right now?

