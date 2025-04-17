5 Cryptocurrencies to Buy During a Market Downturn

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies on the market these days. But there's just a handful of elite names I'd recommend buying in this unstable economy. In a race with lots of challengers and runners-up, I'm focused on five top coins that look ready to thrive in the long run.

These are not the only cryptocurrencies in my portfolio, but they are the only ones I'd trust for the long haul. They play very specific roles in the diverse crypto sector. All five come with long operating histories and ambitious plans for their technology development.

Read on to see why I trust Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) to stick around for the decades ahead, rewarding patient owners over time.

First and foremost, this isn't a get-rich-quick scheme. None of these five cryptocurrencies have outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index over the last four years. In fact, most of them are way down:

It won't always be easy or pretty, but these are the crypto names you need to know right now. And I'm pretty sure that the most dramatic underperformers in that chart are poised for strong recoveries in the future.

Now hang on tight. I'm not doing deep dives on these household names. You'll find their names linked to handy-dandy definition articles, just in case.

1. Bitcoin

I can't skip Bitcoin on a list like this.

The original cryptocurrency is still the biggest name on the market, 16 years later.More importantly, I can't think of another coin that tries to do exactly what this one does. Bitcoin isn't focused on quick transactions or large payment volumes, like many of its modified clones. It's all about holding monetary value in a cryptographically secure public ledger, essentially forever.

Its price should rise over time due to a lifetime maximum of 21 million coins. The transaction validation process gets more and more expensive over time, and market demand for this digital gold should also grow. The classic law of supply and demand will complete the picture.

I'm not pinning specific price targets on Bitcoin, as many of its largest owners often do. But this is the ultimate value storage for the next era of finances, on a global level. It will need to adopt quantum-safe encryption methods fairly soon, but other than that, Bitcoin looks ready to build investor value for decades to come.

2. Ethereum

Next up is Ethereum. If Bitcoin is the value storage for the era of decentralized finance, Ethereum is the global-scale computer that makes the new system work.

This isn't the only name in smart contracts, but it is the industry standard. The latest (and probably upcoming) generation of app developers need to know how to set up their code in the platform's Solidity language. More to the point, Ethereum defined and explored the ideas and concepts of decentralized apps before anyone else, especially in the field of financial management.

That business advantage will be hard to beat. Sure, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) run their contracts faster, but they can't replace Ethereum's stronghold on the developer community. Avalanche chose to make its system compatible with Solidity, while Solana picked the popular software development language called Rust. Those are reasonable choices; still, Ethereum holds the steering wheel and could disrupt the whole smart contract market with a few strategic changes to Solidity.

I'm not saying Ethereum's backers will make that move, just that it's an option in an emergency. Until then, Ethereum enjoys the driver's seat in an emerging market -- while upgrading its own technology to stave off those pesky challengers.

3. XRP

Then there's XRP, formerly known as Ripple. This isn't a general-purpose workhorse, like Ethereum and Bitcoin. It's a very specialized cryptocurrency, tightly integrated into the RippleNet international payments system.

As a Swedish-Floridian immigrant with plenty of reasons to send or receive money in foreign currencies, I'll tell you right now: If there ever was a system in dire need of reform, international money transfers would be at the top of my list.

RippleNet overcomes the slow and expensive nature of the aging (and hilariously named) SWIFT banking partnership, making foreign payments quick and easy. The underlying technology can also be used in central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects, applying the same user-friendly concepts to domestic payments.

So XRP and the Ripple community have overcome a four-year span of legal challenges, emerging as one of the largest crypto names in 2025. I'll admit that coins like Ethereum and Polkadot could achieve many of the same goals, but the XRP people have spent years on building a network of local bank partnerships. That could be the secret sauce that keeps XRP relevant and valuable in the long run.

4. Chainlink

Let's pick up the pace a bit -- I got carried away with the three largest and most obvious coins. Sorry about that.

Ethereum's smart contracts rely on external data. As the leading oracle coin, Chainlink is the first name by far in the blockchain-based data delivery space. A handful of potential rivals are more specialized than Chainlink, limiting their use in real-world financial apps. If you want fresh financial data (or weather reports, or data-driven insurance settlements, and so on), Chainlink is the name to beat. That's an invaluable market position as smart contracts go mainstream.

5. Polkadot

Last but not least, Polkadot ties all the other blockchain networks together. Its app development platform is evolving into a general-purpose computer, capable of running not just smart contracts but any kind of standard computer code. It can do pretty much anything, taking advantage of all the leading cryptocurrencies in the process. This will be the lifeblood of the less corporate, more personal Web3 system. And I think the investor market has left this essential asset wildly undervalued, making it one of the best long-term buys today.

Those are my five core crypto coins to buy in 2025.

If you're unsure where to start, you can't go wrong with a basic Bitcoin foundation. Ethereum is also necessary reading, and you should be familiar with the unappreciated Polkadot story. XRP might have gotten ahead of itself recently and Chainlink is an optional idea. All five strike me as excellent buys right now, for very different but tightly connected reasons.

