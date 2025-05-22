5 Countries Where People Are Saving the Most — Where Does the US Fall?

“Save more money!” It’s advice we hear in the U.S. on near repeat from all types of financial experts. And it’s salient advice that will likely be evergreen for, well, ever. But unless you’re able to live substantially below your means (in 2025, the majority of Americans are cornered into living paycheck to paycheck), it’s difficult if not impossible advice to follow.

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Find Out: 8 Frugal Habits Americans Are Ridiculed for — and Why You Shouldn’t Care

People in other countries have an easier time saving money. As of December 2024, the personal savings rate in the U.S. lags behind 26 other countries, according to Trading Economics. Let’s look at the five countries with the highest personal savings rates and key factors into why they may be so far ahead of the U.S. In some of these countries, cost of living is less than the average salary, but in others, it’s a mystery as to how people are able to save so much.

5. Slovenia

Average income saved in most recent year: 22.49%

22.49% Average salary: $31,463

$31,463 Average monthly cost of living for a single person: $1,299

$1,299 Average monthly cost of living for a family of 4: $3,091

Explore More: Clever Ways To Save Money That Actually Work in 2025

4. Morocco

Average income saved in most recent year: 24.3%

24.3% Average salary: $19,884

$19,884 Average monthly cost of living for a single person: $3,103

$3,103 Average monthly cost of living for a family of 4: $6,709

3. Sweden

Average income saved in most recent year: 25.36%

25.36% Average salary: $46,329

$46,329 Average monthly cost of living for a single person: $2,317

$2,317 Average monthly cost of living for a family of 4: $4,647

2. Sri Lanka

Average income saved in most recent year: 30.8%

30.8% Average salary: $3,540

$3,540 Average monthly cost of living for a single person: $560

$560 Average monthly cost of living for a family of 4: $1,425

1. South Korea

Average income saved in most recent year: 35.2%

35.2% Average salary: $35,490

$35,490 Average monthly cost of living for a single person: $1,630

$1,630 Average monthly cost of living for a family of 4: $5,284

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

Trading Economics, “Personal Savings Countries List“

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Countries Where People Are Saving the Most — Where Does the US Fall?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.