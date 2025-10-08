5 Costco Items Members Are Buying in Bulk for Fall

Buying in bulk is what Costco does best and fall is when you can save the most money by buying in bulk. Members are stocking kitchens and homes with foods, drinks and practical extras that make cooler days easier and gatherings more fun.

To separate hype from reality, every item below is live on Costco.com and confirmed by major social media accounts like Costco Hot Finds (run by Laura Jayne Lamb), Costco Buys and Costco Deals, each with over a million followers. Below are the products people are actually loading into carts right now.

Also here are the top fall luxuries to buy at Costco now.

©Costco

Bellevue Luxe Set

Price: $18.15

This four-pack of 12-ounce soy-blend candles from Costco is an easy way to make your home feel like fall. Each candle has two wicks and is scented with essential oil blends in Heirloom Apple Grove, Cinnamon Pumpkin Chai, Sapphire Cashmere and Mistletoe Frost. Great for stocking up so you’re set for autumn gatherings and winter nights.

©Costco

OxiClean Odor Blasters Powder

Price: $20.42

Costco Deals pointed out that this 11-pound tub of OxiClean holds about a third more powder than regular OxiClean, so one container goes a long way. Costco Members like it because it tackles tough smells without using chlorine and still stays gentle on fabrics. For households heading into heavier laundry season, stocking up now means fewer mid-winter runs to the store.

©Costco

Nurri Protein Shakes

Price: $21.99

Costco Deals recently highlighted this 12-pack of protein shakes and noted that each 11-ounce bottle has 30g of milk protein, ultra-filtered milk, only 1g of sugar and a lactose-free recipe. These shakes from Costco come in chocolate, vanilla or strawberry and have a smooth, creamy texture that works for quick breakfasts or post-workout snacks. It’s the kind of pantry-ready drink people like to keep on hand to meet protein goals for fitness goals.

©Costco

Red’s Organic Bean and Cheese Burritos

Price: $14.74

These frozen burritos, that come in a 10-count pack, are a freezer hero. They’re microwaveable and ready in minutes, so they’re a popular choice for those with busy schedules. Both Costco Deals mentioned these as an ideal choice to have a fast meal ready in your fridge at all times.

©Costco

MrBeast Feastables Assorted Chocolate Variety Pack

Price: $22.12

This two-pound chocolate assortment is a social media favorite. Costco Hot Finds recommended scooping up multiple boxes for Halloween bowls and mentioned that this is a Costco-exclusive find. With several flavors in one pack, it’s more fun than buying individual bars.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

