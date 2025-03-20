5 Costco Deals To Help You Beat Inflation This Spring

A weekend afternoon just isn’t the same without a trip to Costco. Browsing the aisles and loading up your cart with what you had on your list — along with what you didn’t even know you needed — and, of course, tasting all the samples, is more than a pleasure; it’s also a smart way to score great prices on the items you use most.

Finding those terrific prices on your regular excursions has become even more important now, as inflation threatens to drive up the cost of many everyday staples. This spring, being a Costco aficionado can help you save big, especially as inflation remains a major concern.

Here are some top Costco deals to consider stocking up on while you can.

Kirkland Signature Gas

The Costco Kirkland Signature brand has expanded into everything from coffee to home goods — and even gasoline. Costco members can fill up at the pump at their preferred location for prices that are often quite a bit lower than mainstream gas stations. With gas prices expected to surge, fueling up at Costco is a cost-effective option.

Jim Wang of Best Wallet Hacks says that, on average, Costco gas costs about 20 cents less per gallon than nearby gas stations. “Kirkland Brand Gasoline is a Top Tier Approved Gasoline, which means it meets the performance standards of the industry’s own licensing standards,” Wang wrote on Instagram.

Large Eggs, 5 Dozen: $25.29

It’s no secret that eggs have become as seemingly hard to find, and as expensive, as Taylor Swift tickets. Between concerns over bird flu and inflation-driven price spikes, your favorite scrambled egg sandwich has begun to feel like a rare commodity — if you don’t shop at Costco.

While you’ll have to check your location for exact pricing, a quick check of prices for Orlando, Florida, shows five dozen eggs coming in at a mere $25.29. This bulk package will last you a long time and offers significant savings compared to traditional grocery store prices.

Nicole Miller Women’s Faux Wrap Dress: $24.99

According to McKinsey & Company, inflation could lead to higher prices in the fashion industry, making everyday clothing more expensive for consumers. Indeed, the cost of the average little black dress could grow to be quite big.

That’s why finding this well-made wrap dress for just $24.99 is a major win for your budget. Versatile enough to be dressed up with jewelry or dressed down with a denim jacket, it’s a steal compared to similar options elsewhere.

Sure, you can get little black dresses cheaper at fast-fashion retailers like Temu or Shein, but you’d likely be forfeiting quality. Plus, with overseas tariffs expected to affect pricing, there’s no guarantee those retailers will remain the cheaper option. At Costco, you get a well-made dress for a great price — and it’s available in sizes up to 3X, making it a quality, affordable option for plus-size shoppers, who might spend nearly $50 for a comparable number at Torrid.

Parker 7-Piece Dining Table Set: $799.99

Inflation has hit many sectors hard, but it’s really packed a devastating punch for home goods. According to market research firm Trace One, furniture prices have been a significant driver of inflation.

That’s why Costco’s current sale on this complete dining room set is worth a look. Originally priced at $1,149.99, it’s now on sale for $799.99 — a $350 discount that gets it below the $1,000 threshold. If you’ve spent any time at all shopping around for dining sets, you know that’s a steal.

Costco customers rave about this set, giving it an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. One reviewer singled out the table’s extension as allowing them to squeeze in eight people for dinner, while another reviewer wrote: “This table looks very expensive but is so affordable! The cushions are so soft and the wood is very realistic. The leaf also works great.”

Tires

While the exact cost of new tires will vary depending on the make and model of your car, many car experts say you’ll still get a better deal on tires at Costco than at a dealership. With inflation revving up prices on almost everything auto-related, you’d be wise to shop around for discounts.

Car Talk offers resounding praise for Costco tires, writing, “The company is not only highly rated, it is consistently among the most affordable places to purchase tires … Costco is consistently cheaper than its competitors on tires, across the board.”

