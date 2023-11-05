5 Costco Bakery Items That Aren’t Worth Buying

Many Costco shoppers head to the warehouse store to stock up on bulk essentials or find great deals on big-ticket items, but the bakery section can sometimes be overlooked. The warehouse club’s pastries and desserts can often be a sweet bargain as well — but not every bakery item is worth buying.

Here’s a look at the Costco bakery items you should skip.

Oversized Cakes and Pastries

Sometimes there is such thing as too much of a good thing.

“Costco’s bakery section is known for its giant cakes and pastries. While they’re tempting, they’re often too large for the average household to finish before they go stale,” said Norah Clark, pastry chef and food editor at Boyd Hampers. “Unless you’re hosting a big gathering, consider the smaller options.”

Bread

Clark said to stay away from Costco bread, which tends to have a shorter shelf life.

“Be cautious with items that have a short shelf life — if you can’t finish them quickly, they might not be worth it,” she said.

Bagels and Muffins

Costco sells bagels and muffins in bulk, which might not make sense for your household.

“Due to their large quantities, bagels and muffins can become stale faster than you can eat them,” Clark said. “If you’re not planning to consume them within a few days, it’s best to look for smaller packages.”

The Bottom Line

When it comes to buying baked goods at Costco, it’s usually the quantity rather than the quality that’s the issue.

“It’s not that these items are terrible, it’s just that they may not be the best choice for everyone,” Clark said. “Costco’s selection is vast, so you can always find something that suits your taste and needs better.”

Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the exact items listed in this article.

