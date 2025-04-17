5 Classic Disney Collectibles Worth a Ton of Money

Fans of Disney know that when their favorite makes a collectors’ item, they’ll want to make sure that they are the first to get their hands on it because it could go up in value over the years.

Since 1923, Disney has been producing some of the most memorable movies, characters and experiences for the entire world, meaning that there are a lot of pieces of memorabilia from the last 100-plus years to cash in on and make some money if you can find them.

Here are five classic Disney collectibles worth a ton of money.

1940s ‘Fantasia’ Film Poster

There are so many iconic images and scenes from the film “Fantasia” that it is hard to pick one that stands out above the others. However, the film’s posters from the original release are some of the most sought-after Disney memorabilia due to their rarity.

If you find one, you could easily get a few hundred dollars or as much as $8,000 according to The Gamer.

Black Diamond VHS Tapes

If you have been a Disney fan for the last four decades, chances are you have bought a VHS tape of your favorite film or TV show. Double check the label to see if it has a black diamond on the spine with the words “The Classics” in white letters.

Should that be the case, you might be able to sell it for thousands of dollars. In 2024, The Gamer reported that one set of 10 Black Diamond VHS Disney tapes sold for $41,000 on eBay.

Walt Disney’s WWI Sketchbook

Anything that was a personal item of Walt Disney’s is sure to fetch a pretty penny at auction, with one of those items being his sketchbook used during World War I. This sketchbook has the seeds of imagination for what Disney would eventually become.

It was sold for $75,000 at auction in 2020.

Trail of the Unicorn Limousine Sculpture

Originally sold by Disney in 1996, this figurine showcases Scrooge McDuck, Donald Duck and their nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie, riding in a stretch limo. It’s not a small collectible and can take up a good chunk of shelf space.

The Gamer reported finding a listing for $162,000.

Prop Dumbo From the Flying Elephant Ride

Anyone who loves not only Disney but Disney amusement parks may be interested in a prop Dumbo car from one of the rides. Just be ready to pay a significant amount of money for this collectible. One of these flying elephant props was auctioned off for $483,000 in 2018, per Reuters.

