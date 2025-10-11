The 5 Cheapest Places Millennials Can Travel This Fall

Millennials looking for affordable travel this fall don’t have to sacrifice great experiences for low prices.

With budgets squeezed by rising rents, loans and daily costs, inexpensive getaways are more appealing than ever. By choosing destinations with cheap flights, budget-friendly lodging and plenty of low-cost activities, millennials can enjoy the season’s crisp air and vibrant scenery without overspending. Below are five of the cheapest places millennials can travel this fall.

Great Lakes Region: Michigan and Wisconsin

Millennials looking for an affordable alternative to New England’s peak foliage season should visit the Great Lakes region, particularly Michigan and Wisconsin.

“The combination of lakefront views, charming small towns, and genuine Midwestern hospitality makes it feel like a hidden secret,” said Goedele Mangelaars, travel expert and founder of Pink Notebook, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered trip planning platform.

Who it’s best for: Millennials who want authentic fall experiences without the tourist traps. Think craft beer lovers, hikers and road-trippers seeking scenic drives.

Affordable Finds: Hotels in the Great Lakes region start at about $61 per night, according to Expedia.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest was ranked as a top fall pick for affordable travel in Europe, per Dollar Flight Club. In autumn, the city glows with golden foliage along the Danube, while hotel prices drop during shoulder season.

Who it’s best for: Millennials who like a mix of culture, nightlife and relaxation. Think: baths, ruin pubs, live music.

Affordable Finds: Inexpensive lodging and dining, especially compared to Western capitals; the thermal baths stay open into fall; walks along the river and across historic bridges; coffeehouses and local wine bars are abundant.

Costa del Sol, Spain

The Costa del Sol may be known for luxury resorts like Marbella, but millennials can find surprisingly affordable escapes in neighboring towns such as Estepona.

“Dining is also inexpensive compared to other Mediterranean hotspots,” said Ari Adnan Cibari, founder and senior consultant at AtlasPerk, a travel industry consulting and services firm. “You also get warm weather well into November without peak-season prices.”

Who it’s best for: Millennials who want a Mediterranean getaway with fewer crowds and lower prices. Ideal for those who enjoy coastal towns, relaxed dining and boutique stays without the peak-season markup.

Affordable Finds: Cibari said many hotels slash rates by 30% to 40% after summer, with boutique accommodations available from around $65 a night.

New York City During Marathon Weekend

While New York City isn’t always seen as budget-friendly, Marathon Weekend in early November offers millennials a one-of-a-kind experience worth the trip.

“New Yorkers are just kinder during Marathon weekend,” Mangelaars said. “You’ll see people cheering on strangers, block parties in every neighborhood and this infectious energy that makes you fall in love with the city all over again.”

Who it’s best for: Millennials eager to see NYC at its most welcoming, whether running, spectating or simply soaking in the atmosphere. Perfect for first-time visitors or those who think they already know the city.

Affordable Finds: According to the event’s official travel partner On Location, guests can save an average of $90 or more per night on hotel stays. Millennials can also find lower-priced options in the outer boroughs, making it possible to enjoy the city’s once-a-year energy without Midtown rates.

Marrakesh, Morocco

Marrakesh is where old and new worlds collide, offering millennials vibrant markets, centuries-old riads, and rooftop clubs with live DJs all in one trip.

“Flights from major U.S. and European hubs are often under $500 round-trip in the fall, and once you’re there, the cost of food and lodging is far lower than most comparable destinations,” Cibari said.

Who it’s best for: Millennials who want to experience the old and new worlds with the city’s mix of the historic medina and rooftop lounges.

Affordable Finds Riads, traditional Moroccan guesthouses, often start at just $45 to $55 a night.

These destinations stand out as some of the cheapest places millennials can travel this fall, offering seasonal deals on flights, affordable stays and experiences that deliver big value without big spending.

Editor’s note: Rates are subject to change.

