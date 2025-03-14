5 Cheapest Places To Live Abroad in 2025

With the cost of living in the U.S. on the rise, remote work more widely available and a polarizing figure back in the White House, some Americans have at least toyed with the idea of heading somewhere else.

Exact numbers are impossible to pin down. But search activity around leaving the U.S. is reportedly up, per CNN, as are signs of increasing interest reported by other locales. Late last year, International Living, a website specializing in living and retiring overseas, released its Annual Global Retirement Index a month earlier than usual — citing increased demand following the U.S. presidential election, per Forbes.

Economically, it’s not hard to see why folks might ponder other options. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, February 2025 saw a 2.8% increase in overall prices year over year. Spikes in the cost of staples like eggs have many consumers frustrated.

Leaving the U.S. for another country is not a small decision, and it’s not as easy to do as you might think. But if you are considering another country, where might you fare best? Late last year, International Living suggested five countries that combine big-time upsides but require only small-time expenditures. Here’s a look at some of the cheapest places to live abroad in 2025.

Bali

With its world-class beaches, mountains and lush greenery, Bali has a reputation as a tropical paradise. Proponents of this Indonesian province also point to an emphasis on healthy living, friendly citizens, a low-key lifestyle and a strong arts scene.

Potential drawbacks to living in Bali include congestion (particularly during peak tourist season) and gaps in infrastructure.

Bali’s relatively low cost of living may convince you to live with those challenges. Figures cited by International Living include $1,325 a month for a villa near the beach in Seminyak (with many services included), guesthouses for $15 per night, $13 doctor consultations and dinners out for just $4 a person.

Malaysia

Another affordable spot in Southeast Asia, the country of Malaysia is heavily defined by Chinese and Indian culture, along with Malay culture. Its diverse landscapes include rainforests, mountains and many miles of beaches along its nearly 3,000 miles of coastline. Malaysia also boasts strong infrastructure, a relatively stable economy and a cuisine peppered with numerous influences.

Challenges of living in Malaysia may include a language barrier, with Malay the official language. Malaysia also has restrictions around free speech and the press that may be off-putting for some Americans.

Examples of Malaysia’s low cost of living, cited by International Living, include a three-bedroom apartment in Kuala Lumpur for between $600 and $1,200 a month, street food meals for $2, and meals for two at upscale restaurants in the $25 range.

Vietnam

With healthcare costs increasing in the U.S. while favorable outcomes lag behind many other countries, Vietnam may seem like a steal. Costs cited by International Living include medical and dental care at 10% of U.S. prices. Brand-name medications can be found at half their cost in the U.S., with generics coming in far lower.

Costs for housing and utilities may also give you reverse sticker shock (think $1,500 a month for a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, with many services included).

Vietnam also offers unique culture and natural wonders like the Mekong Delta and Ha Long Bay. On the other hand, challenges for expats may include pollution, traffic, internet censorship and general culture shock.

Thailand

Like the other cities on the list, Thailand boasts natural beauty, world-famous cuisine and a rich cultural heritage. Cities like Bangkok are renowned for their lively nightlife, while beach living in Phuket draws visitors from all over the globe.

The price is right too. According to International Living, housing and food in Thailand may run you half of what it would cost in the U.S., or less.

Potential drawbacks to living in Thailand include heat and humidity, pollution, and crime in some areas.

Colombia

This South American country landed in the top spot, with expats reportedly living comfortably for just $1,000 to $2,000 a month. Dinners at high-end restaurants can be enjoyed for $20 a head, and hearty lunches may run you $5 or less.

Healthcare and transportation options also earn high marks. International Living noted health insurance coming in around $50 a month.

Crime can be an issue in parts of Colombia, as can high temperatures and humidity. On the positive side, Colombia is known for its rich culture, some very vibrant cities and diverse landscapes.

