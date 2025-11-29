5 Cheapest Luxury Cars To Maintain Over 10 Years

Are you looking for a new luxury car? One factor you might be considering is maintenance costs. While certain brands, especially foreign ones, have high maintenance costs, many luxury brands can be affordable.

In this article, we’ll cover the five cheapest luxury cars to maintain over ten years.

Lexus IS 300

The Lexus IS 300 has low maintenance costs. In fact, it’s estimated that maintenance over ten years costs just $5,848. Similarly, there’s a 15.63% chance that your IS 300 will need a major repair in the first ten years. Although maintenance costs increase over time, you can expect to spend only $265 on maintenance in the first year. With its low maintenance costs, the Lexus IS 300 could be your next luxury car purchase.

Lexus ES 350

The Lexus brand is known for its reliability, which is why it’s no surprise that the Lexus ES 350 also makes the list for cheap luxury cars to maintain. Over the next 10 years, expect to spend $5,926 on maintenance for your ES 350. Like the IS 300, there is a 15.63% chance that your ES 350 will need a significant repair in the first ten years, which is low compared to many other luxury brands.

“Many luxury cars are extremely expensive to maintain, and they tend to need a lot of maintenance, especially after the first five years,” said Melanie Musson, auto industry expert with Auto Insurance. “The 350 ES does not follow that trend. It has an engine, transmission, and other working parts that are built to last. So, the 350 ES does not require a lot of maintenance, which in itself makes it cheap to maintain.”

Genesis G70

The Genesis brand also has a strong reputation for durability. In fact, the average G70 owner will spend just $7,221 on maintenance over the first ten years. During those 10 years, there is a 19.65% chance that your G70 will need a major repair. G70 drivers will spend under $1,000 each year through the ninth year, making maintenance affordable.

“The G70 is designed to provide many years of comfort and reliability,” said Musson. “The vehicle will tend to last for well over a decade with regular maintenance, including oil changes, brake service, and fluid flushes.”

Musson continued, “European luxury cars tend to have expensive parts that make the cost of maintenance and repair quite high. Japanese and Korean-made vehicles, like the Genesis G70, are made with parts that are a lot less expensive, so repairs come with a more reasonable price.”

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Just above the Genesis G70 in terms of maintenance costs is the Alfa Romeo Giulia. This car has an average maintenance cost of $7,241 over the first ten years. Similarly, there is a 19.65% chance of a major repair during the first ten years. Like any vehicle, maintenance costs increase over time. During the first year, owners spend an average of $322 on maintenance, which is affordable compared to many other luxury cars.

Acura TLX

Next up is the Acura TLX. Over the course of ten years, expect to spend $7,897 on maintenance and repairs, with a 21.88% chance of a major repair during that timeframe. Acura TLX owners report spending under $1,000 on maintenance during the first six years of ownership. In years seven and beyond, expect to spend between $1,000 and $1,200 on maintenance and upkeep. If you’re in the market for a sleek sport sedan with affordable maintenance, check out the Acura TLX.

