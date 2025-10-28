The 5 Cheapest Cars To Own Long Term, According to Car Experts

With rising prices competing against your dwindling bank account, finding a reasonably priced car that stands the test of time is the goal for most car shoppers. The challenge is finding a vehicle that measures up. Who better to ask for advice than the people who know best? That’s why we went to car experts for their opinion.

Check out our list of the five cheapest cars to own long-term according to car experts.

Honda Pilot

The first automobile on the list is the Honda Pilot. The SUV is well-regarded as a reliable car with trustworthy brakes and steering. It also doubles as a moderate off-roading vehicle and a family-friendly road car. The engineering of the Pilot makes it a consistently well-performing vehicle that, for the most part, only requires annual routine maintenance, so you won’t have to worry about frequent trips to the body shop.

A 2025 Honda Pilot starts at around $40,000, but you can find used older models for around $30,000.

“The Pilot is competitively priced, so while it’s not the least expensive of its competitors, it’s in the mix,” said Melanie Musson, auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.com.

“Once you own a Pilot for a long time, you may be surprised by how little maintenance it requires,” she added. “If you keep up with oil changes, brake service, tire rotations or replacements and a few less frequent manufacturer-recommended maintenance items, you will keep your car running with minimal risk of needing expensive repairs.”

Subaru Impreza

Subaru delivered a long-lasting vehicle with the Impreza. It has good fuel economy, so drivers who keep up with the recommended routine maintenance intervals can generally expect it to last over 200,000 miles. Subaru also manufactured the Impreza with high-quality parts to withstand the car’s long life.

You can find some Subaru Impreza 2026 models starting as low as $26,595, which is a great value considering the car’s reliability.

“With some cars, cheap means questionable features and unimpressive performance,” said Ruth Calkins, general manager and auto expert at Findbyplate. “But with the Subaru Impreza, buyers can be guaranteed of getting a standard all wheel drive, with excellent safety features and all-weather capabilities, all for a very affordable price that leaves no room for doubt that you are getting your money’s worth of value.”

Toyota Corolla

The next budget-friendly car that is worth the investment is the Toyota Corolla. This one likely doesn’t come as a surprise since Toyota is known for producing reliable vehicles. The Corolla boasts numerous safety features that help reduce the likelihood of accidental damage and is generally considered an efficient car in terms of gas mileage.

The Toyota Corolla is very affordable, with the 2025 model’s starting price around $28,000.

“The Corolla is a steady workhorse,” Musson said. “It can handle everyday use and provide reliability at 15 years old, which is a feat that some cars struggle to achieve at five years old. Since the Corolla retains its value well, you won’t lose as much money to depreciation. Fuel efficiency is excellent, which helps you save with fewer fill-ups.”

Honda Civic

Another Honda making the list is the Civic. It’s a highly regarded vehicle in terms of durability and reliability due to Honda’s strong manufacturing. The Civic’s minimalist design, coupled with high-quality parts, means that the vehicle has fewer problems for owners. It is also considered a fuel-efficient vehicle, so it can last the many miles you put on it over its long life.

The 2026 Honda Civic models start at around $24,595. That price makes the Civic the cheapest vehicle on our list.

“The Honda Civic despite its relatively cheap price point, comes equipped with quality features that prove to consumers that buying this car is a worthy investment, one that will keep on giving, even for the long haul,” Caulkins said.

Toyota Rav4

Rounding out our list is the Toyota Rav4. Another SUV that can do both mild off-roading and regular roadway driving. It’s a popular vehicle, known for its reliability record. Drivers who keep up with regular maintenance may find their Toyota Rav4 lasts around 200,000 miles.

Just because it’s an SUV doesn’t mean it’ll break your bank account. You can find a 2025 model starting around $30,000.

