5 Cheap Versions of Popular Halloween Costumes You Can Make for Under $25

Halloween is meant to be a frightful time for all, but not your bank account. If you are someone who likes to dress up for the festivities and get your family in on the fun, though does not want to spend a severed arm or bloody leg to do so, you are in for a treat: there are plenty of ways to thrift and spend smartly on creating an amazing outfit.

In fact, you can pull a few things together and do it yourself for less than $25. Below are five cheap versions of popular Halloween costumes you can make for under $25.

Also here are practical ways to cut costs this Halloween amid inflation.

Classic Ghost

A white sheet never goes out of style, according to Lizzie Horvitz, sustainability expert and founder of Finch, a sustainability resource.

“Grab one from the back of your linen closet, cut a few holes and voilà instant costume. No need for new polyester capes that shed microplastics,” Horvitz said.

Horvitz went on to describe how using an old sheet that you would have otherwise thrown away sooner is a great way to make something old into something classic.

Farmer

“Jeans, a flannel and boots and you’re ready. It’s giving ‘I just harvested your CSA [community supported agriculture] share,'” Horvitz explained.

Horvitz said pretty much everything you need is already in your closet, which makes this look as low-waste as it is low-cost.

“Grab a leaf of something from the fridge (green onion, cilantro, etcetera) for a little garnish to chew on as you head out to harvest — or trick-or-treat,” Horvitz added.

Disco Dancer

With this Halloween costume, Horvitz explained that you can channel your inner ’70s icon with thrift-store sequins, bell bottoms or a groovy jumpsuit.

“You’ll sparkle sustainably while keeping perfectly good clothes out of landfills,” Horvitz said. “Feel free to rent the jumpsuit or, heck, ask Mom if her’s is still in the closet.”

DIY Superhero

Horvitz advised that you should skip the Amazon cart and grab a towel or old sheet for your cape, then craft a logo out of leftover felt or tape.

“The planet could use more heroes who reuse,” Horvitz said. “Reusing something that was headed to the landfill sooner is oh so much more super.”

Butterfly

Black leggings, a T-shirt and cardboard wings painted with leftover craft supplies are all you need in Horvitz’s experience.

“This one’s practically zero-waste and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for kids and adults alike. Now, go fly over to the next house for trick-or-treating,” Horvitz added.

Where To Shop for These Halloween Costume Ideas

Horvitz highlighted that there are plenty of options to pick up your Halloween costume and obviously some are more sustainably focused than others.

Thrift Store

“Whether you want to be a witch or a librarian from the 1950s, thrift stores give you the value of inexpensive options while also reducing waste and any manufacturing footprint associated with a new product,” Horvitz explained.

Halloween Rental Stores

According to Horvitz, most cities have Halloween rental stores which allow you to buy something for only the six hours you might need it. “If you’re scrapped for storage space in your home (who isn’t?), this is a perfect option,” Horvitz added.

Borrow and Swap

“Your sister’s son was Elmo last year, right? Have her send you the old costume for your kid,” Horvitz said.

Swapping costumes is the perfect solution for inexpensive halloween costumes and Horvitz promised that no one will remember what your nephew wore last year.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cheap Versions of Popular Halloween Costumes You Can Make for Under $25

