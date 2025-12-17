5 Cheap or Expensive Gifts You Think Your Family Wants, but Shouldn’t Buy

Aunt Ida did it again. She bought you an ugly Christmas sweater you’ll never wear and an avocado slicer you’ll never use. Every holiday season, people waste money on gifts for friends and family they don’t want, which end up being stuffed into the back of closets, given away, returned to stores or, at worst, discarded.

The retail industry projects returns will reach $849.9 billion in 2025, 15.8% of total annual sales and an estimated 19.3% of online sales will be returned in 2025, according to a report by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and the UPS company Happy Returns.

If you’re wondering what items are returned the most? Below are both cheap and expensive gifts you may think your family will love, but shouldn’t buy.

Also here are experiences under $100 to give as holiday gifts.

Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Ugly Christmas sweaters feel festive and fun during the holidays, but they are rarely a staple in anyone’s wardrobe.

Why you shouldn’t buy them:

They’re usually only worn once a year, if at all.

They may be too large or too small.

Seasonal clothing is often donated or discarded after the holidays.

Trending Now: 7 Best Holiday Gifts for Tech Lovers From Costco

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Discount Clothes Bought in Your Style Preference

Clothing is one of the most common gifts people get wrong, as many people buy outfits that they would wear themselves.

Why you shouldn’t buy them:

The receiver may prefer to shop for clothing at high-end department stores rather than Amazon or Walmart

They may prefer a looser or tighter fit.

They may gravitate to different colors or solids over patterns.

Expensive Home Fitness Equipment

While well-intentioned, fitness equipment is frequently purchased to motivate a family member.

Why you shouldn’t buy them:

The giftee may prefer exercising at the gym rather than at home.

Larger equipment, such as a treadmill, takes up a lot of floor space.

Even when agreed to, family members may lose motivation quickly, such as giving up their New Year’s resolution in a couple of months, which makes an expensive purchase impractical.

Cheap Tech Gadgets

Low-cost tech accessories make popular stocking stuffers, but they’re not always a smart idea.

Why you shouldn’t buy them:

Cheap gadgets lack durability and may break easily and need to be replaced.

Wireless earbuds have poor performance, including sound quality, lag times and dropped connections on specific phone models.

Some smart accessories aren’t compatible with home systems.

Premium Cookware

High-end cookware might seem like a gift your family member will use, but you may want to think again.

Why you shouldn’t buy them:

They may be content with using the stove, so a premium air fryer or countertop convection oven can be a waste of money.

They could do most of their cooking in microwave ovens.

They may not have the storage space for an item they might use occasionally.

Gifting tip: When in doubt, skip the guesswork. A gift card to a favorite store — or simply asking what they need — helps ensure your money goes toward something valuable your family will appreciate.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cheap or Expensive Gifts You Think Your Family Wants, but Shouldn’t Buy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.