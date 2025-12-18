5 Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Retirees Should Consider Before 2026

Many retirees still see crypto as a young person’s game, but they’re increasingly wondering whether carefully chosen platforms could safely open the door.

Gallup surveys show that about one in four American adults owns some form of cryptocurrency, yet adoption among people over 50 significantly lags younger investors. That gap suggests older Americans are less afraid of crypto itself and more wary of confusing exchanges, opaque fees and headline-grabbing hacks.​

Explore More: This ‘Boring’ Investment Could Be the Secret To Never Running Out of Retirement Income

Check Out: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

Those concerns put platforms center stage, because the wrong app can quietly magnify volatility through high spreads, hidden charges and poor safeguards on every transaction. The New York Times notes that interface design, security standards and fee structures now vary widely across exchanges, making platform choice almost as important as investment choice.

For retirees, the real question becomes not just “Should I own crypto?” but “Which platforms are actually engineered to minimize risk and fees over time?”​

Fidelity Digital Assets

Fidelity stands out as one of the most retiree-friendly platforms, leveraging its experience with retirement accounts and focus on compliance.

Per The New York Times, Fidelity now allows certain 401(k) participants to allocate a portion of their assets to Bitcoin, with digital asset account fees typically ranging from 0.75% to 0.90% and additional competitive trading fees. These fees are noticeably lower than many established crypto-only platforms, making Fidelity one of the few mainstream firms offering direct crypto options to retirees.

Fidelity also emphasizes custodial security, robust insurance and educational resources tailored for cautious, long-term investors. In addition to transparent pricing, the platform restricts overly risky investments by limiting Bitcoin allocation to a certain percentage of a portfolio, helping manage overall retirement risk exposure.

Read Next: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Coinbase

Coinbase remains a leading U.S.-based crypto exchange and is routinely cited by The New York Times as a “trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader crypto-economy.” It offers a simple interface, strong insurance coverage and regulatory compliance, all priorities for retirees concerned about scams and account safety.

The standard Coinbase platform charges roughly 1.49% per trade for most simple transactions, which is competitive among American exchanges for retail customers, according to Forbes. For retirees preferring a “set-and-forget” approach, Coinbase’s staking options and simple buy-and-hold features help minimize trading frequency and reduce overall fee exposure.

Schwab Crypto Platform

Charles Schwab’s entry into the crypto space is shaping how institutional-grade retirement options are evolving.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Schwab offers a crypto-focused ETF, Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF, designed to provide exposure with lower fees and more oversight than direct crypto exchanges. This structure reduces personal custody risks and makes it easier for retirees to integrate crypto exposure into existing brokerage or IRA accounts.

The Schwab platform emphasizes education, control and transparency, with ETFs providing built-in risk management through automatic diversification. Transaction fees for the ETF structure are typically lower than the 1% to 2% transaction costs commonly seen on direct crypto exchanges.

iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital specializes in crypto IRAs and has built a reputation for regulatory transparency and low-cost investing. According to Forbes, iTrustCapital enables Americans to buy and hold cryptocurrencies and precious metals in tax-advantaged retirement accounts without incurring monthly account fees. Trades are competitively priced at 1% per transaction, a flat structure that avoids complex, high-frequency costs.

Its dedicated focus on IRAs means retirees get tailored guidance and robust compliance with U.S. retirement account laws. The secure custody partnership and insured account storage further benefit those who prioritize capital preservation and risk control.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Retirees Should Consider Before 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.