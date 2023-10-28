5 Cheap Cars That Will Keep You Safe on the Road

Finding cheap cars can be tricky, especially in the current market. Inflation, soaring rates and ongoing strikes — which might contribute to low inventory — are all putting pressure on prices. As Consumer Reports explained, the cheapest ones can be found by looking at actual transaction prices instead of the price listed.

“That’s because in this roller-coaster car market, it’s common to see lower-priced models selling for more than their sticker price,” according to Consumer Reports. And as further noted, as car loan interest rates are now averaging well over 6%, this can mean significant long-term costs.

In turn Consumer Reports compiled a list of cheap cars — starting at $22,867. They are ranked based on actual transaction price, and not the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). Here are the top five, which also meet Consumer Reports’ standards for road-test performance, owner satisfaction, reliability and safety.

1. Toyota Corolla

Average transaction price: $22,867

MSRP: $21,700

2. Nissan Kicks

Average transaction price: $23,642

MSRP: $22,450

3. Subaru Impreza

Average transaction price: $24,005

MSRP: $23,195

4. Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Average transaction price: $24,190

MSRP: $23,050

5. Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Average transaction price: $24,389

MSRP: $23,155

According to Consumer Reports, nine of the 10 featured models on the list are selling for more than their sticker prices.

