News & Insights

Personal Finance

5 Cheap Cars That Will Keep You Safe on the Road

October 28, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy for GOBankingRates ->

Finding cheap cars can be tricky, especially in the current market. Inflation, soaring rates and ongoing strikes — which might contribute to low inventory — are all putting pressure on prices. As Consumer Reports explained, the cheapest ones can be found by looking at actual transaction prices instead of the price listed.

Be Aware: 6 Used Cars To Stay Away From
Compare: Don’t Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week

“That’s because in this roller-coaster car market, it’s common to see lower-priced models selling for more than their sticker price,” according to Consumer Reports. And as further noted, as car loan interest rates are now averaging well over 6%, this can mean significant long-term costs.

In turn Consumer Reports compiled a list of cheap cars — starting at $22,867. They are ranked based on actual transaction price, and not the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). Here are the top five, which also meet Consumer Reports’ standards for road-test performance, owner satisfaction, reliability and safety.

1. Toyota Corolla

  • Average transaction price: $22,867
  • MSRP: $21,700

2. Nissan Kicks

  • Average transaction price: $23,642
  • MSRP: $22,450

3. Subaru Impreza

  • Average transaction price: $24,005
  • MSRP: $23,195

4. Toyota Corolla Hybrid

  • Average transaction price: $24,190
  • MSRP: $23,050

5. Toyota Corolla Hatchback

  • Average transaction price:  $24,389
  • MSRP: $23,155

According to Consumer Reports,  nine of the 10 featured models on the list are selling for more than their sticker prices.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cheap Cars That Will Keep You Safe on the Road

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.