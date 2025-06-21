5 California Counties Where It Will be Cheapest To Buy in 2025

Homebuyers don’t typically use the words “cheap” and “California” in the same sentence, unless they’re setting up a punchline.

Even so, several counties in California have seen softening home prices over the past year. That creates opportunities for bargain-hunting buyers.

Lassen County

Average Home Price: $232,959

Year-Over-Year Price Change: -0.1%

After hitting a peak of $240,590 in 2022, home prices in Lassen County have languished in the years since.

“Counties like Lassen have lower populations and fewer job opportunities, but that often works well for remote workers,” said Adam Hamilton, CEO of REI Hub. He points out that by comparison, an average home in Los Angeles County will set buyers back by $898,171.

Just don’t expect any booming metropolises. The Census Bureau pegs the population at 28,340 — but that leaves plenty of wild land for hiking, fishing, and otherwise enjoying the great outdoors.

Trinity County

Average Home Price: $259,463

Year-Over-Year Price Change: -6.3%

In northwestern California, Trinity County also features plenty of remote and untouched wilderness. It serves as home to even fewer residents at 15,642.

But like Lassen County, Trinity offers affordable housing for buyers who don’t mind rural or mountain living.

Tehama County

Average Home Price: $319,451

Year-Over-Year Price Change: -0.7%

“Counties like Trinity and Tehama have less access to major job hubs, and offer less infrastructure,” said Anthony A. Luna, CEO of real estate advisory Coastline Equity. “But for some buyers, that trade-off can offer both affordability and lifestyle benefits, especially if you’re able to work remotely.”

Tehama County home prices peaked at $342,589 in 2022. Today, listings are lying on the market for an average of 32 days before going under contract, nearly double the national average of 17 days. Buyers who don’t mind making plenty of lowball offers may score steep discounts from distressed or motivated sellers.

Humboldt County

Average Home Price: $433,894

Year-Over-Year Price Change: -5.2%

In northwestern California, Humboldt County likewise offers abundant wilderness, redwood forests, and mountains. The county also features 110 miles of coastline for buyers who crave coastal living.

Home prices have plummeted since 2022, after surging to $501,491 during the pandemic. Buyers can likely find bargains here, especially if they don’t mind hunting for distressed sellers.

Mendocino County

Average Home Price: $496,601

Year-Over-Year Price Change: -4.8%

The housing market has similarly softened in Mendocino County. Listings sit on the market for an average of 28 days, and only 14.1% of homes sell over listing price.

Like neighboring Humboldt County, Mendocino County enjoys plenty of coastline, with 129 miles of it. With just 89,175 residents, the county offers plenty of forested wilderness. In fact, it rounds out the so-called “Emerald Triangle” along with Humboldt and Trinity counties.

None of these five counties boasts a high population or major cities, but for buyers looking for remote or even frontier charm, there are plenty of bargains to be found compared to the state average home price of $787,508.

