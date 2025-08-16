5 Brilliant Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points Some of the legacy tech giants are participating in quantum computing.

That is one great way to bridge the gap between AI and quantum technology.

But quantum computing pure plays could provide massive upside if they work out.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing isn't an easy area to invest in right now. Most companies agree that 2030 will be a turning point for the industry and commercially viable quantum computers will be available then. That's still a ways off, and investors need to be careful not to get in too early; otherwise, there could be a significant opportunity cost that would be incurred by investing in quantum computing instead of other possible areas.

Still, I think there could be a huge opportunity if you invest in the right quantum computing stocks right now. I've got five stocks that can be purchased in a group that ensures investors get exposure to quantum computing as well as current market trends, and I think it's highly likely that this cohort outperforms the market over the next few years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Legacy tech players

Quantum computing isn't an industry reserved for start-ups; some of the biggest names in tech are also investing in this technology. Two of the biggest are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Both of these companies are developing their own quantum computing chip in-house, which could result in massive profits down the road if each develops a viable quantum computing solution.

Both companies will use quantum computing for themselves, but will also offer it to clients through their respective cloud computing services. Right now, the big growth drivers for cloud computing are the migration of traditional workloads and artificial intelligence, but quantum computing could provide another growth driver. Microsoft's CEO stated that he believes quantum computing will be the next accelerator in the cloud, which could mean further growth for both Alphabet and Microsoft.

Another legacy tech player that will benefit is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). While Nvidia isn't directly developing quantum processing units, it's helping quantum computing players take a hybrid computing approach between traditional and quantum computing methods. It's also developing a quantum-focused version of its CUDA software, which helped it establish dominance in the traditional computing landscape.

All three of these companies are excelling in the AI-driven market, but also have long-term investments ongoing in the quantum world. By investing in these three today, investors can ensure they have exposure to both current and emerging trends. But there are also a few pure plays that look intriguing.

Quantum computing pure plays

I also like adding picks like IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) into this basket, because it gives investors the massive upside of a pure-play quantum computing company. These two aren't very big companies, but if they make quantum computing viable, they could turn into huge winners for investors.

While some may argue these two are due to be outspent and outclassed by competitors like Alphabet and Microsoft, they are actually taking a different approach to quantum computing entirely.

Most quantum computing competitors like Alphabet and Microsoft are using a superconducting approach for their chips. However, IonQ is using a trapped ion technique, and D-Wave is using a quantum annealing approach. All three of these approaches have their use cases, but it will be some time before investors know which is the best.

By having exposure to all three, investors have the best chance to make a profit in this emerging industry. Although we're still a few years out from quantum computing relevance, I think owning a basket of legacy and emerging players is a smart way to ensure investors make a great profit.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $663,630!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,695!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.