5 Boring Remote Jobs You Can Do 24/7

If you’re looking for a remote job that doesn’t require a lot of special skills and education, you might be in luck. Financial influencer Learn with Lukas broke down remote jobs that aren’t glamorous but pay real money. These positions require no experience or degrees, making them accessible to almost anyone willing to do straightforward work from home.

Find Out: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According To Codie Sanchez

Read Next: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here are five boring remote jobs you can do 24/7.

Respondent — Research Study Participant

Pay: $75 per task average

Respondent connects you with legitimate research studies from billion-dollar companies like IBM, Microsoft and Dropbox. Unlike typical survey scams that pay pennies, these studies offer real compensation for your time and opinions.

According to Learn with Lukas, the platform posts about 4,000 new assignments monthly with $300,000 in total payouts. You get paid instantly to your PayPal account rather than waiting months for gift cards. While not consistent full-time work, it provides decent side income when studies match your profile.

Explore More: 12 Totally Free Ways To Make Enough Passive Income To Quit Your Job

Comcast Virtual Chat Representative

Pay: $14.50/hour base plus commissions (potential $1,400+ monthly in commission)

This role involves texting with customers who want to cancel or change their Comcast plans. You follow scripts to retain customers or upsell premium services, earning commission on successful sales.

Some representatives make an additional $17,000 annually in commission on top of their base salary. Shifts run from 3:30 p.m. to midnight, including weekends. The work requires only a high school diploma and basic communication skills.

Belay Virtual Assistant Services

Pay: $28-$33/hour for marketing assistance roles

Belay partners with major companies to provide remote administrative support. It handles client matching, payments and project management while you focus on the actual work.

You can work 10-30 hours weekly as a contractor, with monthly direct deposits. The company requires just a laptop, smartphone and stable internet connection. It’s won workplace awards and maintains legitimate business partnerships rather than posting fake job listings.

ABC Legal Customer Service Representative

Pay: $12/hour starting (with growth opportunities)

This position involves calling lawyers to check availability for court document delivery services. You work from a provided list and script, making it straightforward work that requires no legal knowledge.

The company offers 100% remote work with no experience or degree requirements. While the starting pay is modest, they are dedicated to advancement opportunities and higher future salaries for good employees.

Coinbase Remote Positions

Pay: $70,000/year (U.S. positions), £40,000/year (UK positions)

The cryptocurrency platform offers various entry-level remote positions beyond just tech roles. It hires across multiple countries and provides competitive salaries for customer service and support positions.

Over 50% of employees recommend working there, and positions are available in the U.S., Canada, India, UK, Brazil and other countries. These roles require more commitment than the others but offer full-time career potential rather than just side income.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Boring Remote Jobs You Can Do 24/7

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.