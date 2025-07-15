5 Bizarre Ways To Make Extra Cash in 2025

Plenty of people are looking for ways to make more money in 2025, and for good reason. Even if you’re doing well at your job, having a diversified income stream is recommended for financial security and resilience. We all know about the most popular side hustles, like driving for Uber and petsitting. We may even know about affiliate marketing and content creation. Each of these gigs can be profitable, but none are surprising.

Find Out: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Among all these familiar jobs, there are some pretty odd odd jobs out there. Consider the following five bizarre ways to make extra cash in 2025.

Train AI To Be More Human

As AI continues its rapid growth in all corners of society, tech companies are desperate to master it. Pareto is one of many companies offering to pay people to train AI and says it provides “industry-leading pay” twice a month. If you check out job listings on Indeed for “AI Trainer” you’ll find more opportunities with exact pay (we’re seeing a lot of $40 per hour remote positions). Some of these positions require no experience.

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Be a Human Billboard

Brands so badly want to be seen by consumers that they’ll do pretty much anything, and that includes using the body of a willing human being as a vehicle. Yes, you can become a “human billboard.” This job isn’t quite as crazy as it sounds. You’re not being paid to get a logo or slogan tattooed on your forehead, for example; rather, you’re advertising for a company by holding a sign or banner in public. The national average pay for this job is $26 per hour, with rates highest in California, according to ZipRecruiter.

Participate in Clinical Studies or Trials

The idea of getting paid to submit your living body and mind for clinical testing would be an excellent premise for a sci-fi novel, if it weren’t already a part of real life in the U.S. You can sign up for condition-specific trials at universities, behavioral studies, sleep studies, vaccine trials and more. How much money you stand to earn by doing this varies widely (you can make between $150 to $13,000). You have to consider your health and the fact that this isn’t the sort of “gig” you can do over and over, so make sure you know exactly what you’re signing up for and know the risks.

Rent Yourself Out as a ‘Professional Line-Sitter’

Here’s the thing about AI: it still can’t do everything a consumer wants it to do, like, say, sit in a disturbingly long line of people bombarding the door of an Apple store on the day of a new iPhone release. But you can. Professional line-sitting seems to have started in 2012, when Robert Samuel, at the time unemployed, had the idea to offer to wait out a long line for somebody and was paid $325 for the 15-hour wait. Samuel founded Same Ole Line Dudes, LLC and the job of professional line-sitter became a thing. The national average hourly wage for these patient pros is $17 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

Sell Your Belly Button Lint Online

We’ve gone ahead and saved the most bizarre (in terms of being not terribly realistic) way to make extra cash in 2025 for last: collecting and selling belly button lint. That which repulses the majority of us is indeed a delight to a very niche crowd, apparently. There are documented cases of people selling belly button lint on sites like eBay and Craigslist. Now, what are the chances that you’ll actually make money doing this? Slim. But it could be fun to try if you’re into body-related oddities and curiosities, or just want to see if you can really get away with something this ridiculous.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Bizarre Ways To Make Extra Cash in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.