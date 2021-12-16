5 Biotech Stocks For Your Late December 2021 Watchlist

5 Biotech Stocks To Check Out Before The End Of 2021

With the coronavirus pandemic kicking back into full swing, biotech stocks are once again at the forefront. For one thing, this part of the stock market today has and continues to work towards dealing with the pandemic. Now, as the Omicron variant sweeps the globe, I could see investors looking out for the best biotech stocks to invest in.

By and large, some of the more prominent names in the industry today would be coronavirus vaccine makers. For instance, we could look at the likes of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). As of yesterday, Japan’s health ministry officially approved Moderna’s vaccine for use as a booster shot. To elaborate, the current approval is for individuals aged 18 or older to receive the additional shot. Accordingly, this will set the stage for the local government to potentially greenlight the vaccine. Safe to say, this would further expand the addressable market for Moderna’s core vaccine offerings now. With early data suggesting that the Omicron variant could be more infectious than its Delta counterpart, this is welcomed news.

At the same time, there are also biotech firms looking to treat coronavirus patients as well. Namely, Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is now developing new antibodies that specifically target the Omicron variant. According to CEO Leonard Schleifer, initial trials on the new antibodies will commence in the first quarter of 2022. All in all, these are but two instances of the biotech industry’s noble work. With that said, could one of these biotech stocks be worth knowing in the stock market now?

Top Biotech Stocks To Watch This Week

Calliditas Therapeutics

Calliditas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company also has an experienced and dedicated management team with many years of experience from many leading companies like Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). Calliditas is also supported by its Scientific Steering Committee, a highly regarded network of leading experts that serve as external advisors and investigators on clinical trials. CALT stock is up by over 23% on today’s trading session and trades at $22.93 a share.

Investors are likely responding positively to the FDA approving its Tarpeyo delayed-release capsules to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid disease progression. It is the first and only treatment indicated to reduce proteinuria in adults. IgAN is a rare, progressive autoimmune disease, which has a high unmet need with more than 50% of patients potentially progressing to end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

“We are very excited to bring the first and only FDA-approved treatment to reduce proteinuria in IgAN to market,” said Renée Aguiar-Lucander, Chief Executive Officer of Calliditas. “TARPEYO represents an FDA approved product to help these patients who are at risk of rapid disease progression.” Given this piece of news, is CALT stock worth adding to your portfolio right now?

Valneva SE

Valneva is a biotech company that develops prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. In fact, it currently has several vaccines in development, including unique vaccines against Lyme disease, coronavirus, and chikungunya. The company’s portfolio also includes two commercial vaccines for travelers. The company also has approximately 700 employees across six countries. VALN stock currently trades at $58.95 as of Thursday’s close and is up by over 15% on the day.

This could be due to the company’s press release today. Diving in, Valneva announced positive homologous booster data from the Phase 1/2 study of its inactivated, adjuvanted coronavirus vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The company says that initial results confirm that VLA 2001 significantly boosted immunity in participants who received VLA2001 as a primary vaccination. In addition to these initial booster data, Valneva expects to report further homologous booster data from the Phase 3 Cov-Compare study. With this piece of information, is VALN stock worth investing in?

Novavax Inc.

Following that, we have Novavax, a biotech company that also develops vaccines to counter serious infectious diseases. Its recombinant nanoparticles and adjuvant technology continue to be the foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through safe and effective vaccines. NVAX stock has year-to-date gains of over 60%.

On December 15, 2021, the company submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan for its coronavirus vaccine by its partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, known as TAK-019 in Japan, is the first protein-based coronavirus vaccine to be submitted under an NDA in Japan. The NDA submission includes an interim analysis from Takeda’s ongoing Phase 1/2 immunogenicity and safety clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373/TAK-019 in Japan, in which the vaccine demonstrated a robust immune response and was well tolerated with no serious adverse events. With that being said, is NVAX stock a buy?

AbbVie Inc.

Another top name to consider in the biotech space now would be AbbVie. It is a leading biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing treatments across a wide array of therapeutic areas. Moreover, the company also offers aesthetics-based treatments via its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

Overall, the current movement in the company’s shares could be thanks to its latest acquisition. Earlier today, AbbVie completed its acquisition of Soliton, a medical tech firm specializing in tattoo removals. Through this move, AbbVie would be building its portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments. This includes the treatment for the appearance of cellulite. According to AbbVie SVP Carrie Strom, recent survey data points towards cellulite being a top aesthetic concern amongst aesthetics consumers. In the larger scheme of things, AbbVie continues to find new ways to expand its addressable markets. As such, would you consider ABBV stock a top buy?

Pfizer Inc.

Last but not least, we have Pfizer. As one of the most notable names in the fight against the coronavirus now, it would be hard to overlook this company. After all, its life-saving vaccines have and continue to help millions worldwide. Given the sheer scale and reach of the company’s work, investors may be considering PFE stock now.

More importantly, a new focus in Pfizer’s coronavirus-focused portfolio would be its oral antiviral pill, nirmatrelvir. According to Pfizer, the pill will ideally serve as a treatment for adults with less severe cases of coronavirus. Earlier today, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency issued advice supporting the use of the pill for treatment. Given the rising case figures in parts of the world, this would make sense. With Pfizer hard at work figuring out new ways to deal with the pandemic, could PFE stock be worth investing in?

