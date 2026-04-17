This $5 Billion Large-Cap Active ETF Beat Its Benchmark by 17 Points. One Fund Is Buying More

Key Points

This Minnesota wealth advisory initiated a new position in BLCR, with 81,599 shares acquired during the first quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $3.35 million as a result.

This new holding accounts for 1.73% of the fund’s portfolio and is outside the fund’s top five positions.

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On April 16, 2026, True Vision MN disclosed a new position in the iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR), acquiring 81,599 shares in an estimated $3.50 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated April 16, 2026, True Vision MN initiated a new position in the iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) by purchasing 81,599 shares. The estimated value of the trade is $3.50 million, calculated using the average price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund reported a quarter-end position value increase of $3.35 million, reflecting both the acquisition and market price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.73% of its 13F reportable assets under management after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing included: NASDAQ: IUSB: $17.10 million (8.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVV: $15.71 million (8.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVE: $10.39 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVW: $9.60 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DYNF: $9.59 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of April 15, 2026, BLCR shares were priced at $45.43. Over the past year, the stock gained 56.3%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 26.26 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.8 billion Price (as of market close April 15, 2026) $45.43 Dividend Yield 0.25% 1-Year Price Change 56.3%

ETF snapshot

BLCR’s investment strategy targets total return through active management of large-cap U.S. equities, leveraging both fundamental and quantitative analysis.

Its portfolio is composed primarily of large capitalization U.S. stocks, with holdings selected based on a combination of research-driven and systematic insights.

It is structured as an actively managed ETF, offering investors exposure to a portfolio of large-cap U.S. equities.

The iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF seeks to deliver total return by actively investing in a diversified basket of large-cap U.S. equities. The fund employs a blend of fundamental and quantitative approaches to security selection, aiming to outperform traditional passive benchmarks. Its structure provides investors with exposure to leading U.S. companies while maintaining flexibility to adjust allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase ultimately looks like a subtle shift toward active stock picking inside what is otherwise a heavily indexed portfolio. For long-term investors, that matters because it suggests the advisor is not abandoning passive exposure, but is starting to layer in alpha-seeking strategies where they think it counts.



At 1.7% of AUM, BLCR sits well below core holdings like IUSB at 8.8% and IVV at 8.1%, so this is more of a complement than a replacement. But it’s still a notable move. The ETF runs a concentrated portfolio of about 37 holdings and leans heavily into high-conviction names like Amazon, Nvidia, and Microsoft, making it a very different exposure than a broad index fund.



The performance has backed that up so far. The fund delivered roughly 34.6% total returns over the year ending March 31, well ahead of its benchmark at about 17.7%. (Prices have since surged 12%, so that’s something to keep in mind, too.) That premium helps explain a 0.36% net expense ratio, which is, of course, expected with active management.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.