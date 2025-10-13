The 5 Biggest Social Security Changes of 2025, Ranked

Key Points

If you've been on Social Security for a while, you probably know that 2025 hasn't been a typical year for the program. Normally, the only time Social Security changes is with the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The government announces this in October, and it takes effect with the December payment, which goes out in January.

But 2025 has also seen several other one-of-a-kind changes this year. Some affect all beneficiaries. Others have a substantial effect on a small subset of retirees. Either way, it's worth staying on top of the major changes, in case some of them come into play for you down the road. Here are the five biggest changes of the year so far, ranked in order from most to least significant.

1. Social Security Fairness Act

The Social Security Fairness Act, passed in January, eliminated the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO). These were two Social Security provisions that reduced the benefits available to seniors who received pensions from employers that did not pay into Social Security. This included many, though not all, firefighters, police officers, teachers, and government employees.

The new law resulted in benefit increases for millions of Americans. Some only saw small bumps, while others saw their checks increase by more than $1,000 per month. The transition to the higher payment amounts began in February 2025 and was completed in July 2025.

While this change didn't directly affect the majority of seniors on Social Security, it was huge for those who did see a boost this year. It also had an unintended consequence that affects all seniors.

The benefit increase will increase the program's annual expenses. This is expected to deplete Social Security's trust funds about half a year earlier than previously anticipated. When the trust funds run out, everyone on Social Security could see significant benefit cuts, unless the government reforms it before this is necessary.

2. Cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)

Social Security COLAs are always a big deal for seniors who rely on their checks to cover a big chunk of their living expenses. Beginning in January, seniors saw a 2.5% bump, which was about average compared to the last 20 years. However, it was far lower than what beneficiaries had gotten used to during the pandemic's height.

We're now on the cusp of another COLA announcement. The Social Security Administration was supposed to announce the 2026 COLA on Oct. 15, 2025. But with the government shut down, that announcement could be delayed.

Projections from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, estimate that the 2026 COLA will come in at around 2.7%. This would add about $54 to the $2,008 average monthly retirement benefit as of August 2025. The average spousal benefit would increase from about $955 to $981 per month. However, it's possible that the official COLA could be slightly higher or lower than this.

3. New senior tax deductions

President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" included a new tax deduction for seniors 65 and older worth up to $6,000 for single adults or up to $12,000 for married couples. While the White House tried to claim this as a follow-through on Trump's promise to end Social Security benefit taxes, it actually wasn't. The law didn't make any direct changes to the program.

However, the new tax deduction could reduce the amount some seniors pay in Social Security benefit taxes in 2025. A Council of Economic Advisors report estimated that the average senior would see an increase of $670 in after-tax income due to this change.

This would give seniors a short-term boost. However, less tax revenue will put additional strain on Social Security's trust funds. This could cause the program to run out of money even sooner than the 2033 estimated deadline.

4. Increased overpayment recovery rate

In March, the Social Security Administration announced that it would increase the overpayment recovery rate -- the amount it withholds from beneficiaries' checks if they're accidentally overpaid until the excess is recovered -- from 10% to 100%. It changed course about a month later, dropping the recovery rate to 50%.

This isn't likely to affect the majority of seniors. But if you're among those who were overpaid and you can't afford to pay back the extra, losing half your checks could be devastating.

Fortunately, you have options. You can request that the government change your overpayment recovery rate, or even ask that it waive overpayment recovery altogether. You'll need to provide details on your income and assets in either case, so the Social Security Administration can make its ruling.

5. No more paper checks

The Social Security Administration announced that it would end paper check delivery on Sept. 30, 2025. This isn't a huge deal for most seniors, as 99.5% of all beneficiaries receive their checks via direct deposit.

Those who were still receiving paper checks had the option to switch to direct deposit, or get a prepaid debit card if they didn't have a bank account. If you haven't done this yet, act promptly so your benefits aren't delayed. Contact the Social Security Administration if you're not sure what you need to do or if you have any questions about your benefits.

