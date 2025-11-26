5 Biggest Mistakes Americans Make at Costco on Black Friday

Black Friday is on Nov. 28 and many Costco members will be flocking to the store or to the website to score money-saving deals. While the biggest sales event of the year is a good time to grab heavily discounted items, there are mistakes that shoppers make that could cost them. Below are five things to avoid doing at Costco on Black Friday and why.

Buying in Bulk Unnecessarily

Costco is famous for its wide selection of bulk items that can rack up savings for families, but just because value-sized products are on sale doesn’t mean you have to buy them.

“Sure, it’s easy to be persuaded into purchasing 10 boxes of Christmas cookies at what seems like a great deal, but you’re not really saving the money you think you are if you’re not going to consume all of these items,” said Bobby Ghoshal, CEO of Dupe.com, an AI-powered website that helps shoppers find lower prices.



Consumers can easily overspend on items they’ll never use because it’s a good deal, but don’t fall for it.

Leaving Your Shopping List at Home

Shopping lists are important so you don’t forget items you need, but also to help you stick to your budget.



“Warehouse retailers are smart and know how to entice consumers into spending more, especially with the breadth of items and deals Costco will be offering this season,” Ghoshal explained.



In-store shopping experiences can be so tempting to pick up things you don’t need, but talk yourself into thinking you do. Sticking to your list helps keep you on track and “laser-focused,” Ghoshal added.

Ignoring the Kirkland Brand

Costco’s private label, Kirkland Signature, is full of useful items across the board. Whether it’s food, clothing or household items, Kirkland Signature has it all at competitive prices that shouldn’t be overlooked.



“Kirkland products often come with a great deal and offer decent quality compared to the name-brand similar items.” Ghoshal explained. “Many of their several clothing items have five-star reviews and come at a much more affordable price than their competitors.”

Waiting To Shop on Black Friday

Black Friday used to be a mega one-day sale and shoppers would line up around the block in the early morning hours just to be among the first inside big-box stores, making sure they got the best deals and the widest selection. But things have shifted and retailers now offer deals for days or weeks at a time before the holidays.



“If something you want is on a Black Friday special that starts the Monday before Thanksgiving, buy it when it first goes on sale,” said Melanie Musson, retail finance expert with Quote.com. “If you wait until Black Friday, they may already be sold out.”

Assuming Costco Has the Best Deal

This time of year, nearly every retailer has a sale, so not shopping around could put a bigger dent in your wallet.

“Often, Costco does have the best deal, but it’s always a good idea to compare the item’s price with other retailers to ensure you really get the best deal,” Musson said.

Taking advantage of Black Friday deals is one way to stretch your dollar further this holiday season, just make sure to avoid pricy mistakes to prevent breaking the bank.

