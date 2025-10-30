5 Biggest Changes Coming To SNAP in 2026 — Once the Shutdown Ends

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, aka food stamps) is under spotlight now as one of the programs affected by the government shutdown. According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), SNAP won’t be paid to beneficiaries on Nov. 1. “Bottom line, the well has run dry,” said the statement, in part, blaming the continued government shutdown and Congress’ stalemate (primarily over healthcare policy) for lack of SNAP funds.

Aside from this funding setback, which impacts food security for millions of Americans, more major changes to SNAP are set to take effect in 2026 (so long as the shutdown is over). Some states are restricting what you can buy, work requirements are expanding and costs are shifting to states in ways that could reduce access to benefits.

Here’s what will actually be changing based on confirmed legislation and USDA announcements.

1. Benefit Amounts Increase for Inflation

The one piece of good news is that maximum SNAP benefits are rising for fiscal year 2026. The USDA announced cost-of-living adjustments that increase allotments across all 50 states.

For a family of four in the 48 contiguous states and D.C., the maximum benefit will be $994 monthly. The minimum benefit rises to $24. The shelter deduction cap (how much of your housing costs can be deducted when calculating benefits) increases to $744.

These increases reflect inflation and attempt to keep benefits aligned with rising food costs. However, asset limits aren’t changing — they remain at $3,000 for most households and $4,500 when someone is 60+ or disabled.

The higher benefit amounts help, but they’re quickly overshadowed by the restrictions and requirements coming with other changes.

2. States Ban Junk Food Purchases Starting Jan. 1

Multiple states received USDA approval for waivers restricting what SNAP benefits can purchase. Starting Jan. 1, 2026, recipients in these states cannot use benefits to buy soda, candy and other sugary items.

States with approved waivers include Idaho, Utah, Indiana, Iowa, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma. Texas has a waiver taking effect April 1, 2026, that prohibits purchasing candy or drinks with artificial sweeteners or 5+ grams of added sugar.

The USDA describes these moves as part of the “Make America Healthy Again” effort to reduce subsidization of less-nutritious foods. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins signed multiple state waivers in 2025 enabling these restrictions. Some worry these restrictions create stigma and complicate shopping for SNAP recipients without meaningfully improving nutrition.

Whether your state restricts junk food purchases depends on if it requested and received waiver approval. The bans are state-by-state, not nationwide. States without waivers continue allowing SNAP to purchase these items.

3. Work Requirements Expand Dramatically

The One Big Beautiful Bill signed in July 2025 includes major changes to SNAP work requirements that phase in starting 2026. The age range for required work or training programs expands significantly.

Under the new law, beneficiaries ages 18 to 64 (versus prior narrower limits) will need to fulfill work or training requirements of 80 hours monthly. Previously, work requirements primarily affected able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) in a much smaller age range.

Some exemptions are being tightened. Caregiver exemption age thresholds are reduced, meaning fewer dependents qualify to exempt someone from work requirements. The law also removes certain exemptions for veterans in some cases, requiring them to show they’re working, training or volunteering to maintain SNAP beyond three months unless otherwise exempted.

These changes aim to reduce what lawmakers see as waste and fraud, but they also raise concerns about people losing benefits. Strict work requirements during economic downturns or in areas with limited job opportunities can push families off assistance even when they still need help.

4. States Must Pay 75% of Administrative Costs

One of the biggest structural changes hits state budgets hard. Currently, states pay 50% of administrative costs for SNAP while the federal government covers the other 50%. That changes dramatically starting October 2026.

Beginning in fiscal year 2027 (which starts October 2026), states must contribute 75% of SNAP administrative costs. That includes staffing, eligibility processing, outreach and system maintenance.

This cost shift forces states to either cut SNAP operations, find new funding sources or reduce other programs to cover the difference. States already operating on tight budgets may reduce outreach, slow processing times or tighten eligibility to manage costs.

Starting in fiscal year 2028 (October 2027), states with high payment error rates face additional financial penalties. States with error rates above 6% must help cover a portion of benefit costs themselves. The cost share ranges from 5% for error rates of 6% to 8% up to 15% for error rates above 10%.

Oregon announced plans to install “error watchdogs” to reduce mistakes and avoid these penalties. Other states are implementing similar oversight to prevent budget hits from high error rates.

5. Internet Service Now Counts as Utility Cost

A final rule effective January 2025 continues impacting 2026 by expanding allowable shelter costs to include basic internet service. This change recognizes internet as essential for modern households, particularly for job searches, education and accessing benefits.

States must adjust their standard utility allowance (SUA) methodologies to incorporate internet costs. By October 2025, all state SUA values must comply with the new methodology.

Including internet in utility allowances can increase the shelter deduction for some households, potentially qualifying them for higher SNAP benefits or maintaining eligibility they might otherwise lose.

The change helps low-income families who previously couldn’t deduct internet costs when calculating their shelter expenses for SNAP eligibility.

What This Means State by State

The impact varies dramatically by location. States with approved junk food waivers see immediate shopping restrictions in 2026. States without waivers continue current rules.

States with high SNAP caseloads face massive budget pressure from the 75% administrative cost requirement. California, Texas, Florida and New York — states with the largest SNAP populations — will need to find millions in additional funding or cut services.

States with high payment error rates face double hits: increased administrative costs plus penalties for errors. Illinois, Oregon and other states already identified as having accuracy issues are scrambling to reduce errors before October 2027 when penalties kick in.

Rural states may struggle with expanded work requirements if jobs and training programs aren’t available locally. Urban states with better job markets might see less disruption, though verification and reporting requirements will burden all states equally.

The Bottom Line

SNAP in 2026 looks different than 2025. Benefits increase very slightly for inflation, but restrictions on purchases, expanded work requirements and cost shifts to states create barriers that will most likely reduce access to this life-sustaining resource for millions.

Recipients should check if their state has approved purchase restriction waivers and understand how expanded work requirements might affect their eligibility. States need to prepare for budget impacts that could force difficult decisions about SNAP operations and service levels.

These aren’t minor tweaks to the program. They’re fundamental changes to how SNAP operates, who qualifies and what benefits can purchase. The full impact won’t be clear until late 2026 and into 2027 as new rules fully implement.

