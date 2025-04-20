5 Best Selling SUVs of 2025 So Far



SUVs continue to dominate U.S. auto sales in the first quarter of 2025, with gas-powered, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models showing no signs of slowing down.

Read Next: I’m a Car Expert: These 6 SUVs Are the Best Frugal Buys of 2025

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here are the top five models ranked from highest to lowest so far, with data and details on vehicles sold, starting MSRP (increasing with trim levels), key features and pros and cons.

Toyota RAV4

Vehicles sold: 124,862

Starting MSRP: $30,645

Available as a standard powertrain, hybrid and plug-in hybrid, the Toyota RAV4 offers a spacious cabin, decent fuel economy and is loaded with standard and safety features. The downsides? It can sometimes be loud and isn’t as fun to drive as other SUV models.

For You: 5 New SUVs the Middle Class Should Consider Buying in 2025

Honda CR-V

Vehicles Sold: 104,627

Starting MSRP: $31,495

A front-runner among compact SUVs, the Honda CR-V scores points for its advanced infotainment system, luxurious interior, spacious cargo area and fuel economy. Drawbacks include its CVT automatic transmission, which can sometimes be noisy and slow. The CRV comes in a standard and hybrid powertrain.

Tesla Model Y

Vehicles sold: 93,900

Starting MSRP: $44,990

The top electrical vehicle on the market, the Tesla Model Y’s fuel efficiency dominates other models, offering 134/ city and 117/ highway mpg. Other benefits include remarkable acceleration, a roomy cargo area, superior driving range and several standard features. Where the Model Y falls short is its complicated infotainment system, uncomfortable ride and quality of build.

Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicles Sold: 82,296

Starting MSRP: $29,995

You’re likely familiar with the Chevrolet Equinox, but now there’s a new all-electric version debuting in 2025 — the Equinox EV. The Equinox upgraded its interior and exterior styling this year. It has a roomy cabin, good fuel economy, excellent driving range and a graceful ride. Not to mention, the Equinox is among the lowest-priced electric SUVs. Its drawback is the vehicle’s slow acceleration.

Hyundai Tucson

Vehicles Sold: 60,179

Starting MSRP: $30,155

Ranking number five on our list, the Hyundai Tucson, a sub-compact SUV, boasts a luxurious interior, abundant standard features and an enormous cabin, all at a low price point, and is available with a standard, hybrid or plug-hybrid powertrain. However, it misses the mark in engine performance.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Selling SUVs of 2025 So Far

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.