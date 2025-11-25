Personal Finance

5 Best Sam’s Club Items That Will Disappear by Thanksgiving

November 25, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

Written by Nicholas Morine for GOBankingRates->

Sam’s Club is a hot destination for budget-friendly Thanksgiving necessities, from dinner essentials and decor and beyond, into Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales as the holiday shopping season kicks off in earnest.

Wondering what’s necessary to buy now, before you end up being confronted by empty shore shelves — or out-of-stocks online? Below are a few seasonal pickups from the warehouse club that may not be around for much longer.

Member's Mark Whole Raw Turkey
©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Whole Raw Turkey

  • Price: 98 cents per pound

Thanksgiving isn’t complete without a turkey — at least for most families — and Sam’s Club is selling a Member’s Mark young turkey for just 98 cents per pound.

Tyson Thanksgiving Turkey-Shaped Fully-Cooked Chicken Nuggets
©Sam’s Club

Tyson Thanksgiving Turkey-Shaped Fully-Cooked Chicken Nuggets

  • Price: $9.97

There’s another protein option for fussier children — and adults — in the form of Tyson Thanksgiving turkey-shaped chicken nuggets, at only $9.97 for a 56-ounce box.

Member's Mark Macaroni and Cheese
©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Macaroni and Cheese

  • Price: $3.24 per pound

Here come the sides, also courtesy of the Sam’s Club private label brand. Macaroni and cheese trays are priced at $3.24 per pound, fully prepped and ready to heat.

Member's Mark Seasoned Green Beans
©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Seasoned Green Beans

  • Price: $4.26 per pound

Keeping things healthy with vegetables was never easier, too. A container of seasoned green beans with cranberries and almonds from Sam’s Club will set you back $4.26 per pound at the register.

Member's Mark Holiday Harvest Salad
©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Holiday Harvest Salad

  • Price: $6.25 per pound

A more extensive holiday harvest salad from Sam’s Club rings up for $6.25 per pound — comprised of apples, pecans, spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries and a sugar balsamic vinaigrette.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

