5 Best Sam’s Club Items That Will Disappear by Thanksgiving

Sam’s Club is a hot destination for budget-friendly Thanksgiving necessities, from dinner essentials and decor and beyond, into Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales as the holiday shopping season kicks off in earnest.

Wondering what’s necessary to buy now, before you end up being confronted by empty shore shelves — or out-of-stocks online? Below are a few seasonal pickups from the warehouse club that may not be around for much longer.

Also here are the best Thanksgiving deals under $10 at Sam’s Club.

For You: 7 Best Christmas Decor Items To Get at Sam’s Club Right Now

Read This: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Whole Raw Turkey

Price: 98 cents per pound

Thanksgiving isn’t complete without a turkey — at least for most families — and Sam’s Club is selling a Member’s Mark young turkey for just 98 cents per pound.

Check Out: 6 Best Fall Items To Buy at Sam’s Club Before They Sell Out

©Sam’s Club

Tyson Thanksgiving Turkey-Shaped Fully-Cooked Chicken Nuggets

Price: $9.97

There’s another protein option for fussier children — and adults — in the form of Tyson Thanksgiving turkey-shaped chicken nuggets, at only $9.97 for a 56-ounce box.

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Macaroni and Cheese

Price: $3.24 per pound

Here come the sides, also courtesy of the Sam’s Club private label brand. Macaroni and cheese trays are priced at $3.24 per pound, fully prepped and ready to heat.

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Seasoned Green Beans

Price: $4.26 per pound

Keeping things healthy with vegetables was never easier, too. A container of seasoned green beans with cranberries and almonds from Sam’s Club will set you back $4.26 per pound at the register.

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Holiday Harvest Salad

Price: $6.25 per pound

A more extensive holiday harvest salad from Sam’s Club rings up for $6.25 per pound — comprised of apples, pecans, spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries and a sugar balsamic vinaigrette.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Sam’s Club Items That Will Disappear by Thanksgiving

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.