5 Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was upbeat last week. The S&P 500 lost 0.6%, the Dow Jones advanced 1.1% and the Nasdaq retreated about 1.6% last week. The tech stocks were beaten down, taking a toll on the Nasdaq-100 as well as the S&P 500. Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS lost 1.7% last week, while State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF XLK was off 2.5%.

Inside the Tech Sell-off

Oracle's ORCL shares plummeted 14% last week as revenues missed expectations, dragging down related AI names like NVIDIA and Micron. Broadcom AVGO fell about 11% despite strong earnings and guidance, intensifying concerns over high capital spending and delayed AI revenue payoffs (read: ETFs to Watch as Oracle Dips Despite Beating on Q2 Earnings).

Fed Rate Cut

The Fed enacted its final rate cut of the year last week. The move brings the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3.5% to 3.75% after a closely divided vote among policymakers.The Fed will now conclude the year facing a softer labor market and inflation still about one percentage point above its 2% target.

After three rate cuts in 2025 totaling three-quarters of a percentage point, the Fed’s outlook for 2026 looks more restrained. Policymakers continue to project just one rate cut next year, consistent with their September forecast (read: 'A Hawkish Cut' From Fed? ETFs to Gain).

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of last week.

ETFs in Focus

AdvisorShares MSOS Daily Leveraged ETF MSOX – Up 94.1%

Cannabis stocks surged significantly on Dec. 12, 2025, thanks to reports of President Trump's plans to ease federal marijuana regulations by reclassifying it to Schedule III from Schedule I. This news sparked gains across major players, boosting investor optimism despite no final policy confirmation.Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS rallied on Dec. 1 by more than 54% to log its best day on record, as mentioned in CNBC.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF RKLX – Up 53.0%

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB surged 22.8% last week. The stock is benefiting from the uptick in investors’ attention in the overall space economy.There has been a report about a potential $1.5 trillion SpaceX IPO for 2026 (per Bloomberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance). SpaceX news acted as a cornerstone for the entire space economy and boosted Rocket Lab shares, too. Rocket Lab’s successful move into the next-gen Neutron rocket and securing new funding from the Canadian Space Agencywere the other positives.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas KOLD – Up 52.7%

U.S. natural gas futures fell to a six-week low (per Tradingeconomics), as milder weather and near-record output weighed on prices. Warmer forecasts through Dec. 26 are expected to soften heating demand, while Lower 48 production has risen to 109.7 bcfd in December, pushing storage about 3% above seasonal norms. Although last week saw an unusually large 177 bcf draw due to short-spelled extreme cold, strong supply and ample inventories continue to pressure prices, per Tradingeconomics.

Tradr 2X Long VOYG Daily ETF VOYX – Up 33.0%

Voyager VOYG stock jumped 10.6% last week. The company focuses on space and defense technology. The company has been benefiting from expanding military partnerships. Last week, the company won a $21 million contract from a U.S. Air Force research arm for AI-enabled ISR systems. This boosted weekly performance by around 10%.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long CVNA ETF CVNX – Up 27.4%

The leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars — Carvana Co.’s CVNA — stock added about 5.4% last week. The stock surged earlier last week on news of joining the S&P 500 index effective Dec. 22, 2025. Carvana’s scalable business model, disciplined cost controls, and sizable market opportunity continue to attract investor interest.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS): ETF Research Reports

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (VOYG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.