5 Best PEG-Driven Value Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Returns

In a market dealing with external shocks, value investing is fast gaining popularity. The success of value investors like Warren Buffett underscores this. Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger, managed to register more than 19.8% CAGR for Berkshire Hathaway from 1965 through 2023. This compares favorably with a 10.2% rise of the S&P 500 Index during the same period. In this article, we discuss how the price/earnings to growth (PEG) ratio can become an efficient yardstick in picking the best value stocks.

Several stocks that have surged significantly in the recent past have shown the overwhelming success of this pure-play investment strategy. Here, we discuss five such stocks — Stride, Inc. LRN, Virtu Financial VIRT, The Travelers Companies TRV, Coastal Financial CCB and Gold Fields Limited GFI.

More on Value Investing

While searching for a suitable investment option, value investors with a varied risk appetite are unlikely to consider the PEG ratio among several other popular metrics like price/earnings (P/E), price/sales and price/book value (P/B).

This is because they often find this ratio complicated, considering the limitations in calculating a stock's future earnings growth potential. Yardsticks, such as dividend yield, P/E or P/B, are commonly used to single out stocks trading at a discount.

However, while not taking into account the growth potential of a stock, these ratios might end up convincing us to invest in stocks that are at a discount just because of their poor show. This might often lead to “value traps” — a situation when these value picks start to underperform over the long run as temporary problems, which, once pulled down the share price, turn out to be persistent. In such a case, even if you buy a stock at less than its fair value, you might still end up paying more. And here comes the importance of this not-so-popular but crucial value investing metric, the PEG ratio.

PEG Ratio at a Glance

The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

A low PEG ratio is always better for value investors.

While P/E alone fails to identify a true value stock, PEG helps find the intrinsic value of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio. It doesn’t consider the very common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can turn out to be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Here are some of the screening criteria for a winning strategy:

PEG Ratio less than X Industry Median

P/E Ratio (using F1) less than X Industry Median (for more accurate valuation purposes)

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) (Whether good market conditions or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven history of success.)

Market Capitalization greater than $1 Billion (This helps us to focus on companies that have strong liquidity.)

Average 20-Day Volume greater than 50,000 (A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.)

Percentage Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions (4 Weeks) greater than 5% (Upward estimate revisions add to the optimism, suggesting further bullishness.)

Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3 (Hold), offer the best upside potential.

Our PEG-Driven Picks

Here are five out of the seven stocks that qualified the screening:

Stride: It is a technology-based education service company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems and educational services in the United States and internationally. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services, including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training and talent development.

Stride currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. LRN also has an impressive five-year historical growth rate of 43.8%.

Virtu Financial: Headquartered in New York, NY, Virtu Financial is a market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. It provides a wide array of offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, Virtu Financial currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. VIRT has a long-term expected growth rate of 25.3%.

Travelers Companies: Based in New York, NY, The Travelers Companies, a holding company, is principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in providing a wide variety of property and casualty insurance and surety products and services to businesses, organizations and individuals in the United States and select international markets.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, Travelers Companies currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. TRV has a long-term expected growth rate of 11.3%.

Coastal Financial: It operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the Bank) that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. The Bank operates 14 branches in Snohomish, Island and King Counties, online and through mobile banking.

Coastal Financial has an impressive 2025 expected earnings growth rate of 69.4%. Coastal Financial currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Gold Fields: It is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, South Africa, Ghana, Chile and Peru and one project in Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, Gold Fields currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B. GFI has a long-term historical growth rate of 30.2%.

